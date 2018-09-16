Previn will address the Woody Allen & Mia Farrow family drama.

The drama between Woody Allen and his ex, Mia Farrow, is about to go to a new level as the usually silent Soon-Yi Previn weighs in. Previn is the adopted daughter of Farrow, and now the wife of Allen, 82, who was at one time at the center of their breakup. But now, Soon-Yi Previn, 48, is giving an interview to New York Magazine to reportedly share her view on the situation that has left a family shattered.

PageSix says that New York Magazine is about to publish a detailed interview with Previn where she will give her perspective on all of the family conflicts, from her involvement with Allen while he was still with her adoptive mother to the accusations by her sibling and stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow, who claims that her father, Woody Allen, molested her.

Dylan Farrow is already expressing doubt about the article, which is written by Allen’s friend and fan, Daphne Merkin. Dylan Farrow says she is expecting bias and says that the author was “hand-picked” by Woody Allen to argue his point of view.

But a rep for New York Magazine, who says that the article should be on newsstands tomorrow, asks everyone to reserve judgment until they read the piece.

They admit that Merkin has a relationship with Allen and say that will be covered in the article.

“Soon-Yi Previn is telling her story for the first time, and we hope people will withhold judgment until they have read the feature. Daphne Merkin’s relationship to Woody Allen is disclosed and is a part of the story, as is Soon-Yi’s reason for speaking out now.”

From Dylan Farrow’s perspective, the article is already suspect because she was contacted after the piece was complete to fact check rather than interview her at the time the extensive article was written.

Dylan Farrow gave her first public interview to CBS and Gayle King and said she went from idolizing her father, Woody Allen, to wanting nothing to do with him after the reported molestation.

Farrow said she was 7-years-old when Allen started to isolate her from the other children and touch her inappropriately.

“He was always touching me and cuddling me. If I said I wanted to go off by myself, he wouldn’t let me … He would ask me to get into bed with him when he only had his underwear on or when I only had my underwear on. He wasn’t like this with Ronan.”

Soon-Yi Previn’s interview should be released tomorrow.