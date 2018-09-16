Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Head To London Fashion Week Amid Marriage Rumors

While the rest of the world might still be trying to figure out if Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber really did get married on Thursday while reportedly obtaining a marriage license in New York City, the couple decided to get out of dodge for a little bit and hopped on a plane for England.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were spotted going on a quick Starbucks run before heading to the airport to jet off to London on Saturday. While the trip comes amid rumors that the young lovebirds secretly wed in a civil ceremony just a few days ago, it turns out the model, 21, is due to appear in an Adidas Originals “’90s inspired” fashion show at London Fashion Week on Monday, Sept. 17, and her Canadian-born fiancé, 24, is going along for the ride to cheer his woman on.

Baldwin shared a photo of herself posing in her Adidas wear with her followers on Instagram and promoted her upcoming Falcon Show, inspired by the new Adidas Originals Falcon sneakers for women.’

After the marriage rumors spread, Baldwin took to her Twitter on Friday to set the record straight on whether or not fans should start referring to her as Mrs. Justin Bieber.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” she tweeted.

However, since seemingly putting the rumors to rest, the tweet has since then mysteriously vanished, which is why many fans continue to remain in a confused state.

If in fact all the couple did was get a marriage license, they have two months before the license expires and while there have been multiple sources claiming that Bieber and Baldwin are looking to hold their wedding ceremony in the “Sorry” singer’s native Canada, New York law states that they would have to at least go through with a civil ceremony within the state of New York for a marriage outside of the U.S. to be considered legal.

Despite Baldwin’s claim that she is not yet a married woman, sources have reported that she and Bieber did have a civil union and the reason why the model doesn’t consider herself Bieber’s wife at the moment is due to the fact that there has not yet been a religious ceremony.

While the couple enjoys London, Cosmopolitan reported that Bieber is now looking to make his love for the U.S. official by applying for citizenship. If granted, Bieber would be considered a dual citizen, as both the U.S. and Canada allow for it. The “Baby” crooner has been living with a green card since coming to the states when he was 13-years-old.