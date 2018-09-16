LeSean McCoy Injury Update: Bills Running Back Hurt After Getting Pancaked By Teammate

LeSean McCoy went to the sidelines with an injury in Sunday’s game after his own teammate fell onto him at the end of a play, a frightening injury for a running back taking on a huge role for his young team.

The play took place late in the third quarter of the Bills game against the Los Angeles Chargers. As McCoy was tackled on a first-down play, teammate Ryan Groy was pushed onto McCoy, who was on the ground. McCoy was tended to by the team’s medical staff before being taken to the sidelines. As ESPN writer Mike Rodak noted on Twitter, the Bills running back appeared to be holding his ribs and stomach area.

It wasn’t clear how serious the injury to LeSean McCoy might be, and the Buffalo Bills PR listed the running back as questionable to return to the game with an injury to his ribs.

McCoy’s injury scare came just minutes after another Bills running back suffered a frightening injury. Taiwan Jones lost his helmet while trying to cover a teammate’s muffed punt, then was tackled hard with no helmet. He lay motionless on the turf for several minutes before being taken off to the locker room.

Taiwan Jones lost his helmet before being hit in the head by Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu, who gets flagged for unnecessary roughness. pic.twitter.com/N5QgPv6RRt — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) September 16, 2018

Losing McCoy would be a tremendous blow for the Bills, who are trying to lend some stability to a young offense led by rookie quarterback Josh Allen in his first start. McCoy had nine rushes for 39 yards and another four catches for 29 yards in the game.

McCoy has been a centerpiece of the Bills’ offense, especially last season when he helped to lead an offensively challenged team to the playoffs, ending a 17-year drought for the franchise. The Bills lost several key offensive players in the offseason, with Pro Bowl lineman Richie Incognito and Eric Wood both leaving the team in surprise retirements. The Bills also jettisoned quarterback Tyrod Taylor, trading him to the Cleveland Browns.

With the moves, the Bills were looking to McCoy to once again take a large role on the offense that has been focused on the run.

That was especially true in NFL Week 2, when the Bills tapped Allen to start after a disastrous performance from second-year signal caller Nathan Peterman in a Week 1 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Many thought that the Bills would keep Allen on the bench for the early part of the season to help him develop, but Peterman’s performance threw him into action.