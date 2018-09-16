‘Vanderpump Rules’ Regarded As One Of The Best Shows On Air According To ‘TV Guide’

The Bravo series landed at No. 22.

If you’re obsessed with Vanderpump Rules, don’t worry you’re not alone. TV Guide recently ranked the hit Bravo reality series as the No. 22 best television show on the air. The popular news outlet did a ranking of the 100 best shows in 2018 this past week and cast members of the show were extremely excited to see their program on the list. Lala Kent tweeted out the article to her followers, calling the honor “dope.”

According to their ranking process, TV Guide staffers were asked to pick the 25 best shows on television right now. Only TV series with more than one slated season were eligible to be nominated, so current hits like HBO’s Sharp Objects were left off intentionally. After all the shows were tallied, a list was compiled of the most popular shows named. Then, staffers ranked those television shows in order of their liking. TV Guide commented on everyone’s favorite drama-filled Bravo hit.

“The key to loving this Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off is to understand that you aren’t supposed to like or even sympathize with any of its stars. Once you accept that every character is indefensible, you stop being offended by their behavior and start feeling, oddly enough, protective of them, championing every ounce of growth they show and hoping against all odds that they will one day learn from their mistakes. Of course, they never do, and in that lies the beauty of this hedonistic orgy of Peter Pan syndrome, narcissism and alcohol-soaked drama.”

Vanderpump Rules was ranked above Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Insecure, ABC’s black-ish, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Starz’s Outlander. The only other Bravo show to make the list was none other than Southern Charm which landed at the very bottom at No. 100.

“There is a darkness running through Southern Charm that is both problematic and fascinating to watch play out through the type of incestuous, over-the-top drama that is normally reserved for daytime soaps,” TV Guide spoke of Southern Charm.

The top 10 shows according to TV Guide were The Good Place, Atlanta, Better Call Saul, One Day at a Time, Killing Eve, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Big Little Lies, This is Us, and Bob’s Burgers.

