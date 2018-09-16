Kate Middleton Flies Solo With Charity Campaign To Help Disadvantaged Kids In Britain

Duchess Kate to take up charity campaign that will last until she is Queen Consort.

Kate Middleton plans to fly solo by launching a charity campaign to help disadvantaged kids in Britain. The Duchess of Cambridge has been involved in several charity campaigns since marrying into the British royal family but has always worked in tandem with her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry. Now, Duchess Kate has decided to launch a charity campaign of her own for disadvantaged kids.

According to the Daily Mail, Middleton aims to bridge the gap between children growing up with certain disadvantages — such as economic hardships — and those growing up without them. She wishes to give said disadvantaged kids the foundation and tools they need to help them reach their highest potential in adulthood.

Kate Middleton’s goals for her first solo charity campaign are in line with the beliefs she has relayed to the public in the past. The Duchess believes that support during the early stages of childhood development is the key to a bright future. She expressed similar thoughts during a speech at a symposium held in partnership with the Royal Foundation, reported People.

“We all know how important childhood is; and how the early years shape us for life. We also know how negative the downstream impact can be if problems emerging at the youngest age are overlooked, or ignored. It is therefore vital that we nurture children through this critical, early period.”

Duchess Kate will gather a team of experts from several different societal sectors to study the impact or effects of certain disadvantages to a child’s development. Her plans for the solo charity seems to stem from an idea she has given some thought to, as referenced at the end of her speech.

“Providing children in their earliest years with social and emotional security builds strong foundations which last a lifetime. I really do feel so passionately about the importance of early intervention, and that by working on new approaches together, we can make a real difference for generations to come.”

Kate Middleton’s strategy to improve the lives of disadvantaged kids is similar to UNICEF‘s solution to implementing early childhood development (ECD) programs. The organization firmly believes that the success of ECD programs heavily relies on the amount of support each sector in society provides, from government policies to budgeting and human resources.

Kate launches her first solo charity campaign to help disadvantaged children failed by 'Broken Britain' https://t.co/nwwuVY6fDh — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 15, 2018

If Kate Middleton does forge through with her solo charity campaign to help disadvantaged kids, it will last throughout her lifetime. The fruits of her charity will not bloom until well into the future when the children are fully grown and more active members of British society. Given that she will be Queen Consort in the future, this charity seems made for the Duchess of Cambridge.

After all, the youths of today will be the adults that form Britain when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take on the role of King and Queen Consort. Decreasing the disadvantages certain kids face could strengthen Britain as a whole in the future, as it would produce well-rounded citizens with the tools and skills to create bright lives for themselves.