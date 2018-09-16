Here’s Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Won’t Attend Prince Charles’ Birthday Party

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will embark on their first royal tour together in October. According to Elle, the pair’s travels will cause them to miss Harry’s father’s birthday party, which will be held in honor of his 70th birthday. Sources close to the royal family report that Camilla Parker-Bowels, Charles’ wife, has planned a grand affair in honor of her husband, which will be held on October 25.

Though Prince Harry and Markle will miss the festivities next month, they attended a garden party in Prince Charles’ honor back in May. This caused the pair to delay their honeymoon plans, however, sources say that Markle and Prince Harry didn’t mind.

“They were so keen to be at the garden party for Charles back in May,” said the source, who emphasized that fact that the pair will be overseas next month. According to Metro, the couple plans to travel to Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga.

The pair were invited to Australia and New Zealand by each country’s government, and “with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office requesting that they also visit Fiji and Tonga.” Prince Harry and Markle will begin their tour on October 16, just after Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, gets married on October 12. Their visit will end in New Zealand on Wednesday, October 31.

Though a full, detailed list of the couple’s plans has not yet been released, the pair will attend the Invictus games held in Sydney from October 20 through October 27. Prince Harry founded the Invictus games in 2014, which are held in honor of sick and wounded military veterans. This is a poignant choice on the couple’s behalf, considering they first made their public appearance at the games in Toronto last year.

During their time in Sydney, the couple is set to stay at the Point Piper mansion Villa del Mare. The property boasts six bedrooms and is estimated to be worth $40 million. The mansion is situated on the waterfront and gives the couple a chance to take in the Sydney skyline.

Prince Harry has planned for the trip to be more of a traditional affair, and as such, has asked Markle not to wear the tuxedo suits she is fond of. A source at Kensington Palace said: “Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a Royal. Meghan wanted to wear a tuxedo-style suit but Harry said it wasn’t traditional enough.”

DUBLIN, SCOTLAND – JULY 11: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex views the Famine Memorial on the bank of the River Liffey during their visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Zak Hussein – Pool/Getty Images) Pool / Getty Images

Dickie Arbiter, a former spokesman for Buckingham Palace, said that this trip will be a trial by fire for Markle, especially the Invictus games.

“She’s had a taste of the Invictus Games in Toronto last year but she was Harry’s girlfriend. Now she is his wife there will be much more expectation.”