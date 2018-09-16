NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks, & Preview For Dallas Cowboys Vs. New York Giants

NFL Week 2 is here, and the New York Giants are traveling to the AT&T Stadium to take on their division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, for the Sunday night game. Both the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys come into NFL Week 2 with a record of 0-1. The Giants need a victory to prevent their fifth 0-2 start in the last six seasons. The Cowboys need a victory to prevent their first 0-2 start since 2010.

Giants Give Fans Reasons To Be Optimistic

The Giants lost their first game of the NFL season and their home opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-15. While losing the home opener is never a good thing, the Giants gave fans reasons to be optimistic this season. Odell Beckham Jr. looked great on the field, finding 11 receptions for 111 yards. Rookie running back Saquon Barkley showed fans that New York made the right decision in picking him up, as he led the ground game with 18 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown in his first NFL regular season game.

Defensively, the Giants looked solid, and they kept the Jaguars to only 305 yards of total offense. Janoris Jenkins led New York’s defense with seven tackles and one interception. Curtis Riley, Ray-Ray Armstrong, and Landon Collins all found five tackles a piece. It looked like the Giants were going to win this one late in the game, but a pick-six sealed the deal for the Jaguars. Nonetheless, New York looked very impressive.

Quarterback Eli Manning spoke optimistically after the loss, as CBS Sports reported.

“I’m encouraged just because I have seen the way we work and the men we have in this locker room. The talent that we have and guys taking care of each other. Just encouraged by the whole situation. We can get things going and we can play at a high level. We will make it work.”

Cowboys Give Fans Reasons To Be Pessimistic

Dallas failed to perform during their season opener on the road against the Carolina Panthers, and their sloppiness cost them a 16-8 loss. For the first three quarters, the Cowboys failed to put any points on the board. Out of 29 attempts, quarterback Dak Prescott found 19 completions for 170 yards. Thanks to a four-yard touchdown by Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott running in a two-point conversion, the Cowboys put one score on the board halfway through the fourth quarter.

Outside of Elliot, who had 15 carries for 69 yards, there doesn’t appear to be any playmakers on the Cowboys. The Dallas defense looks questionable this season, but Demarcus Lawrence played solid with seven tackles and one sack.

Odds And Picks For Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

As of the time of this writing, the Dallas Cowboys sit as the favorites at -3. Most pundits feel that the points should have gone the other way, as many experts think that the Giants are the pick in this game and that they’re going to win outright, much less with getting a few points. New York’s defense looks solid, and Barkley and Beckham look to be great threats on the offensive side of the ball. Though there is plenty of football left to play this season, Dallas seemingly lacks chemistry and they struggled to get even one score on the board last week. Furthermore, for what it’s worth, Dallas has failed to cover five of their last seven home games when they were given at least three points.

The NFL Week 2 game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys airs on NBC on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. EST.