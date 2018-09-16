‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress may not be nominated for an award, but she can still party like she is.

Television actors are busy gearing up for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on Monday, September 17. Some stars are having their final fittings of gowns and tuxedos, others are visiting their hairstylists, facialists, and nail technicians, and the talented nominees are preparing their speeches in case they become trophy winners.

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco posted a new photograph on Instagram on the morning of Sunday, September 16, with her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, revealing that she has already kicked off the festivities related to the most prestigious award ceremony for the television industry.

“Two very blonde people kicking off Emmy weekend last night with [TNT and TBS],” the 32-year-old wrote as the caption of the picture of the newlyweds out on the town.

In the snapshot, Cuoco is wearing a white blazer over a lacy, black top, and Cook is sporting a white button-down shirt underneath a black blazer. The couple looks really happy in the pic.

Penny Hofstadter’s portrayer also tagged her style team in the Instagram post: fashion stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana Romero, makeup artist Hinako, and hairstylist Christine Symonds. Her Instagram story even included cute selfies with her glam squad.

There was also a funny video in her Instagram story in which Cuoco is getting all dolled up for the event while holding Symonds’ son, Wolfie, on her lap. She gets quite the shock when the infant farts on her.

“This is how we get ready for events now,” she sarcastically wrote across the clip.

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

This year, The Big Bang Theory was nominated for only three Emmy Awards. The series already lost in two of those categories, which were handed out last weekend during the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies. Will & Grace won the trophy for Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, and Saturday Night Live took home the Emmy for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series. However, there is still a chance for the CBS program to win the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

In the past, the sitcom, which has been on the air since 2007, was more heavily nominated for Emmy awards, especially in the acting categories. Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, has won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy four times (2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014) and, in 2013, Bob Newhart took home the trophy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his recurring role as Professor Proton.

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

The Big Bang Theory returns to CBS for its 12th and final season on Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central.