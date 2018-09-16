Sunspot Solar Observatory Officials Deny That Aliens Are The Reason They Closed Down, But Still Won’t Say Why

The mystery of why the Sunspot Solar Observatory closed down suddenly a couple of weeks ago is getting deeper and deeper, as officials from the New Mexico telescope insist that it wasn’t aliens.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, 10 days ago (Thursday, September 6, to be exact), the FBI swooped into a small New Mexico town – by some accounts in a Blackhawk helicopter – and ordered everyone out of the building. Also evacuated were residents of a dozen or so area homes, as well as the nearby post office.

Now nearly two weeks later, nobody is talking. The scientific consortium that administers the telescope has been tight-lipped, the FBI isn’t saying anything, and when an Albuquerque Journal reporter tried to talk to the Otero County Sheriff about it, the phone went wonky and cut out while the sheriff was in mid-sentence.

So when the FBI, Blackhawk helicopters, sudden evacuations, mysterious phone trouble, and government stonewalling all converge in the same story, it can mean only one thing: aliens.

At least, that’s the prevailing conspiracy theory, posited by anonymous bloggers and YouTubers who claim other observatories around the world were suddenly closed (they weren’t), or that there were alien spacecraft spotted in the area (there weren’t – or were there?).

On the other hand, the purposeful intermingling of aliens and religion could pose a huge threat by giving possible hostel races a blueprint for claiming to be our gods. All they have to do is watch "Ancient Aliens" and say this guy was right all along. pic.twitter.com/IWokbwZJXI — BlueStateBandit (@ShoreProgress) September 13, 2018

It’s not aliens, says The Hill.

An unidentified spokesperson for Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, or AURA, the scientific consortium that manages the telescope, said it’s not aliens.

“I can tell you it definitely wasn’t aliens.”

Sure, that’s what “they” want you to believe. And of course, the spokeswoman didn’t say anything else, other than repeating the canard that it’s a “security issue.”

In other Sunspot Observatory news, it does appear that the quarantine has been lifted, somewhat. The Director of the observatory and his assistant have been allowed back in, although it’s not clear if they’ve been allowed to go back to work, or have even been clued in to what’s going on.

[PIC]: But why my baby lookin like the guy from Ancient Aliens ? #bedhead pic.twitter.com/LQj2tm95jX — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2015

So what is going on?

Well, in the absence of facts, there are plenty of theories, the sauciest being that it was aliens. Another popular theory is that the equipment was infiltrated or hacked, perhaps so Russian or Chinese spies could use the telescopes to get a look at nearby White Sands Nuclear Missile Range. Another likely theory is that mercury, used in scientific instruments, has leaked – which would explain why nearby homes and the post office were evacuated.

Meanwhile, the observatory promises to reopen “soon.”