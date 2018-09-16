‘Big Brother’ Stars Make Their Picks For America’s Favorite Houseguest—And It’s Unanimous

Past stars of the CBS reality show weigh in on who deserves to be named AFP, and the same name keeps coming up.

Big Brother fans will soon hand out one of the CBS reality show’s most coveted titles, and it comes with a $25,000 check and a ton of bragging rights. On Big Brother season 20’s finale night, the America’s Favorite Houseguest winner will be announced.

Each season, the viewer-voted title, which is also known as AFP for America’s Favorite Player, is awarded to fans’ favorite contestant in the Big Brother game, and it is open to anyone on the cast—even those players voted out early on.

While Big Brother viewers are vocal on social media about who they want to see take home the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize, past players of the CBS reality competition—including some who were voted out earlier this season and are still in the running to collect the coveted prize—are also weighing in on who they think deserves the America’s Favorite Player title for 2018.

Big Brother 20 early evictee Kaitlyn Herman took to Twitter to tell her fans that she thinks Haleigh Broucher is the most deserving of the favorite houseguest title.

“I really want to see Haleigh win AFO,” Herman wrote. “She was the last standing member of my side of the house, she showed an immense amount of loyalty during the entire game, she made decisions with her heart and her brain, and she showed a great deal of maturity.”

Sonja Flemming / NBC

Rachel Swindler, who was also evicted from the Big Brother game earlier this season, tweeted her official endorsement of her former houseguests.

“I’m here to say I officially endorse Haleigh, Kaycee or Tyler as AFP! As much as I would love this title I know it’s not in the realm of possibility, SO, these are my picks. Not sure what will happen in the final 3 so want my voice to be heard now!”

Other Big Brother stars, including legendary player Janelle Pierzina, Season 16 winner Andy Herren, and last summer’s winner, Josh Martinez also showed support for Broucher, who was the first player eliminated in last week’s double eviction.

“Hayleigh is a good person, so sad to see her go! “Pierzina tweeted. “She is who I am voting to win America’s Favorite Houseguest. #Bb20 #hayleigh4AFH”

Herren took to Twitter to explain, “America’s Favorite Player does not mean best player, it means favorite. They can be different. My favorite player of the season was Haleigh, so I will be voting for her. Plain and simple!”

And Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez wrote, “All right I’m going to start campaigning Haleigh for AFP #bb20.”

Of course, leave it to Big Brother legend Evel Dick Donato to go against the pack. The Season 8 winner tweeted that he wants the “ice cream scooper” for the win, a cheeky reference to JC Mounduix’s questionable actions when he used a scooper to harass Clark earlier this season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Big Brother player Tyler Crispen had been the frontrunner in a fan poll for the America’s Favorite Houseguest title for nearly two months until last Thursday’s live double eviction episode, which saw him drop in the poll as Kaycee Clark rose to the top.

Big Brother fans can watch the America’s Favorite Houseguest results on the season 20 finale which airs Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on CBS.