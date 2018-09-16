Sofia Richie Showcases Curves During Date Night With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted out and about in Calabasas on Saturday night. The couple was reportedly headed off for a date night, and they both rocked their most comfortable, casual looks.

According to a Sept. 16 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick hit the town for a movie date together in L.A. on Saturday night. The pair matched their casual styles as they stepped out to go to the movies to watch a flick.

Sofia donned a pair of black leggings that showed off all of her curves and her toned legs. She paired the comfy pants with a black hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. She completed the look by wearing a ring on her right hand and a pair of trendy sunglasses. She also showed off her brand new hair color, as she recently revealed to her Instagram followers that she had decided to go blonde again, lightening her hair just in time for fall.

Meanwhile, Scott rocked a pair of dark pants and a light colored hooded sweatshirt. He added to his look by wearing a pair of white sneakers and wore sunglasses as well, matching his girlfriend’s look for the date night.

Sofia Richie shows off her gorgeous gams in clingy leggings as she heads out with Scott Disick https://t.co/48BkCawpxj pic.twitter.com/0yI4PyG0XE — Music Wave News (@MusicWaveNews) September 16, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie recently spoke out about her date nights with Scott Disick and their relationship. Richie explained that dinner and movie nights were her favorites with Disick and that she lets him choose the activities that they do on their outings, revealing that it’s much too “stress” for her to decide on and plan out a date with her beau.

Sofia also added that she and Scott have “very different” styles, but were the same in the sense that they could “really dress it up, or really dress it down, and feel really confident and comfortable” in either look.

Richie also opened up about what drew her to Disick, revealing that their sense of humor is so much alike that it bonded them. The model, 20, even claimed that their personalities matched so much that she was like the “female version” of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for over a year now, and although they’ve seemingly had some ups and downs, things are reportedly going well in their relationship. They are often spotted out together and have been spending a lot of time with Disick’s three children, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.