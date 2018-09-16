Watch New England Patriots Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFL Week 2 Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never beaten the New England Patriots in the Tom Brady era, but a series of New England injuries may give them their best chance.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never defeated the New England Patriots as long as Tom Brady has been under center for the five-the Super Bowl champions, as USA Today reported. In fact, the Jags are the only AFC team still carrying a goose egg in the win column against Brady’s Patriots, after eight regular season and postseason attempts. But a series of New England injuries appears to give the Jaguars their best chance yet to knock off New England, in a game that will live stream from Florida on Sunday.

The Jaguars came close, and almost earned the 24-year-old franchise its first trip to the Super Bowl, per SI.com, in last season’s AFC Championship game. Quarterback Blake Bortles led the Jaguars to a 17-10 lead after three quarters, as Pro Football Reference records, and Jacksonville’s defense held New England scoreless in the third.

But two Brady touchdown passes to wade receiver Danny Amendola, including one with 2:48 left in the game, lifted New England to a 24-20 comeback win — and the eighth Super Bowl berth since Coach Bill Belichick took over the team in 2000 — 10th overall, per PFR.

But Amendola departed in free agency, and wide receiver Julian Edelman remains suspended for failing a PED test, leaving Brady to rely on tight end Rob Gronkowski. “The Gronk” will be matched against Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey who will be out to back up his boasts after declaring, “I don’t think Gronk’s good,” in an offseason interview, per NBC Sports.

Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey (above) will be tested against arch-rival Rob Gronkowski on Sunday. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week Two matchup between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguar, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 68,000-seat TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, September 16.

In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 1:25 p.m. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 6:25 a.m. on Monday, September 17, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 4:25 a.m. Western Time.

To see which areas of the country will have access to the Patriots vs. Jaguars game, see the following map courtesy of 506 Sports. Areas shaded in pink will be able watch the New England-Jacksonville matchup live stream.

The Patriots will also enter the game with a depleted running back corps, after new acquisition Jeremy Hill going down for the season with an ACL tear, and Danny Burkhead in the concussion protocol, according to The Boston Herald. New England is expected to activate rookie first-round draft choice Sony Michel to play against the Jaguars.

Watch a preview of the New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week Two NFL clash from the NFL.com Move The Sticks panel of experts in the video below.

With the New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week Two game offered as the CBS national “late” broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. But the service features a one-week free trial, and if the trial is cancelled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the Pats-Jags clash at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week Two game for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Patriots-Jaguars game streamed live at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the map above on this page (except in the teams’ home markets) fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.