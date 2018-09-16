Sofia Richie Opens Up About Dating Scott Disick, Says She’s The ‘Female Version’ Of Him

Sofia Richie is finally opening up about dating Scott Disick, and she’s dishing on their style, personalities, and even their date nights.

According to a recent report by E! News, Sofia Richie sat down for a quick interview, where she gave fans some details on the inner workings of her romance with Scott Disick.

The model, 20, revealed that she and her beau, 35, are “very different” when it comes to their style choices. However, she says they are similar in the way that they can either “really dress it up, or really dress it down, and feel really confident and comfortable.”

When Sofia was asked about what she would wear during a date night, she revealed that it “depends on the date night,” adding, “I love movie and dinner. So I’m like, jeans, heels, and something casual.” When asked about who chooses the date night activities, Richie answered, “Him. My God! It’s too much stress. So much stress.”

Sofia Richie also revealed that she is like “the female version” of Scott Disick, claiming that they have the same sense of humor, and that is what originally brought them together.

Sofia and Scott have been dating for a year, and things seem to be going well. The pair is often spotted out together, and also spend a lot of time with Disick’s three children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there was a time when Scott Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, fought over Scott introducing their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to Sofia Richie. However, things seem to be going well inside their co-parenting relationship at the moment.

Sources tell People Magazine, that Kourtney and her famous family now love Sofia and believe that she has been a very good influence on Scott during the time that they’ve been dating.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” the insider revealed of Disick and Richie’s relationship.

The source goes on to add that Kourtney Kardashian now trusts Sofia Richie to be around her children and is happy that she is there to help Scott Disick during his allotted time with the kids.