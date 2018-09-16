Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage During TAO Chicago Opening

Kourtney Kardashian had a busy weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted out a number of times, including in Chicago, where she and her friends attended the opening of TAO nightclub.

According to a Sept. 16 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and company jetted off to Chicago on Saturday to party at TAO. The reality TV star was fully glammed as she donned a low cut metallic dress that showed off her cleavage. The dress included diamond encrusted spaghetti straps — one of which wrapped around Kourtney’s neck like a necklace — and showed off her toned, tanned legs.

Kardashian added to the look by wearing a pair of strappy heels that matched the bling on her dress, as she styled her shoulder-length, dark hair back into a sleek, classic ponytail for the opening.

Kourtney Kardashian attended the event with her sisters’ best friends, Johnathan Cheban, who is often at Kim Kardashian’s side, and Khloe Kardashian’s BFF, Malika Haqq. Malika wore a short, black leather dress and a diamond necklace to the event, while Johnathan donned a black t-shirt and denim jacket, along with the necklace that read “Food God,” which is a name he calls himself.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s appearance at TAO Chicago came after a long 24 hours for the mother-of-three. On Friday, Kourt was spotted out dressed to the nines as she and model, Luka Sabbat, 20, were seen having dinner at The Nice Guy in Hollywood.

The outing sparked dating rumors for Kardashian, 39, who recently ended her near two-year relationship with Younes Bendjima. Sabbat, who also stars on the television series, Grown-ish, is a close friend of Kendall Jenner, and is often spotted on her social media stories. Most recently, he was seen hanging with the Kardashian/Jenner family over Labor Day.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Kourtney was up early to gather with friends in honor of her BFF Steph Shepherd’s birthday. Steph, who is Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, asked her friends to get together and make sandwiches and bagged lunches for the homeless as apart of her birthday celebration.

After that, it was time to party. Kardashian had Steph’s home decorated in honor of her birthday, with balloons that read, “HB to my wifey,” which is a pet name that Kourtney often calls Steph. Hours later, Kourt revealed via her Instagram story that she was on a plane, where she hit up the opening of TAO in Chicago, and partied the night away with friends.