Paul McCartney Speaks out Against Donald Trump: ‘We’ve Got A Mad Captain Sailing This Boat’

Sir Paul reveals that the lyric in his song about climate change deniers is about the president.

Paul McCartney revealed this week that some of the lyrics on his latest album are digs at Donald Trump, The Independent is reporting. Specifically, phrases like “made captain” and “not the smartest.”

Earlier this month, Sir Paul’s 18th solo album, Egypt Station, was released to critical acclaim. One of the tracks on the album is “Despite Repeated Warnings,” which the former Beatle says is about climate change and, specifically, about climate-change deniers.

The song uses seafaring as a metaphor, likening those who deny climate change to a ship captain who willfully steers his vessel into danger.

“Despite repeated warnings / Of dangers up ahead / The captain won’t be listening / To what’s been said”

And McCartney says that the captain here is none other than the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In a Thursday interview with BBC Radio, McCartney made it clear that Trump was the metaphorical captain in his song. He likened Trump’s denial of climate change to the captain of the RMS Titanic, who ignored warnings and rushed the ship headlong into danger.

“We’ve got a mad captain sailing this boat we’re all on and he is just going to take us to the iceberg [despite] being warned it’s not a cool idea.”

Paul McCartney rips Trump: "We've got a mad captain sailing this boat" https://t.co/u9JfmS6sfo pic.twitter.com/DCUvFtPkid — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2018

And he mentioned Trump specifically by name, just so there was no ambiguity.

“Well I mean, obviously it’s Trump.”

McCartney also said that there are other politicians that could fit the metaphor of mad captains driving their “ships” to ruin because of climate change denial (“there’s plenty of them about. He’s not the only one,”) but he did have Trump in mind when he wrote the lyrics. As of this writing, it’s not clear which other politicians McCartney believes are climate-change deniers.

Trump has repeatedly denied that climate change is real, according to The Hill, and his administration has followed suit.

For example, Trump has said that climate change is a hoax “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive.” Similarly, during a cold spell last winter, Trump opined that “perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming.” Also, as Business Insider reported in January, the administration has removed references to climate change and global warming from certain government-run websites.

Trump has also worked at reversing Obama-era regulations aimed at rolling back fossil fuel emissions, such as from coal-fired power plants, and has promised to revitalize America’s faltering coal industry.