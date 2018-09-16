Josh Gordon Trade Rumors: Cowboys, 49ers Are Top Choices For Gordon As He Leaves Cleveland

The Browns are parting ways with their troubled receiver, and a number of teams are interested in picking him up.

Josh Gordon could be headed west.

After the Cleveland Browns announced that they planned to cut the troubled wide receiver, a number of teams have reportedly come forward to seek a trade. As NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported, Gordon has his eye on two in particular — the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

“As teams discuss potentially trading for outgoing Browns WR Josh Gordon, I’m told he’s got his eye on two I particular: The [Cowboys] and [49ers],” he wrote.

The surprising announcement came on Saturday, with reports indicating that the Browns had lost trust in Gordon after he arrived late to practice and injured a hamstring during a promotional photo shoot. Despite sticking by Gordon for the last three years as he dealt with a series of failed drug tests and suspensions, the team is now planning to part ways with him.

Either of Gordon’s preferred destinations could be a boost to him, pairing him either with Dak Prescott in Dallas or Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. There have been mixed reports on Dallas’s level of interest, however, with some beat writers saying the Cowboys did not have any interest in trading for Gordon.

The Fansided blog The Landry Hat noted that this could be a smokescreen, as the Cowboys have had no problem with picking up troubled players in the past.

“The Dallas Cowboys have similarly troubled players like Josh Gordon on their roster in defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle David Irving. Both of whom the team currently believes in and are actively supporting through their drug-related issues. The Cowboys have always said they make these types of personnel decisions on a case-by-case basis.”

The report concluded that it doesn’t seem likely the Cowboys would take a flyer on another troubled player when they are such a young team trying to find an identity.

There are plenty of other Josh Gordon trade rumors circulating in the hours since the Browns announced they are parting ways. The betting outfit OddsShark released some initial odds, placing the Patriots and Packers at the top of the heap.

Will Josh Gordon sign with a new NFL team this season? Yes -300

No +200 If yes, what team will he sign with? NE +150

GB +200

TEN +250

JAX/DAL/IND/NYG +400

NYJ +500

ARI/SEA +600

CHI/PHI +1000

SF +1200

Any other team +500 Odds via @betmybookie pic.twitter.com/Y5YzrJ3Bvw — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 16, 2018

So far, the Cleveland Browns have given no indication if they plan to trade Josh Gordon or release him outright. Because of his time in the league — and despite being suspended for 56 of a possible 97 games during his career — Gordon would not be subject to the waiver wire if he were cut and would be free to sign with any team.