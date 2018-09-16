Pregnant Carrie Underwood Tearfully Confirms She Suffered Three Consecutive Miscarriages

Carrie broke down in tears as she opened up about suffering a devastating three miscarriages in a row.

Carrie Underwood revealed the devastating news that she suffered three consecutive miscarriages last year, as detailed in an emotional interview with CBS This Morning. During the candid conversation, which aired on September 16, Underwood opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages in 2017 before announcing her current pregnancy to the world in August.

The star, who is a mom to three-year-old son Isaiah, told Tracy Smith that last year hadn’t turned out the way she imagined it. She had originally planned the year to see her writing new music and giving birth to her second child with her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher.

“We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” Carrie explained. “It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'”

The “Cry Pretty” singer then revealed that she then got pregnant again in the spring of 2017, only for her to suffer a second miscarriage, before then getting pregnant for a third time in early 2018, which also sadly ended in yet another miscarriage.

“So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?'” Underwood asked while breaking down in tears on the morning show.

“I had always been afraid to be angry because we are so blessed.” An emotional @CarrieUnderwood revealed to @thattracysmith on #CBSSunday, her struggles after having three consecutive miscarriages. “And I got mad.” https://t.co/Z0kQYrjNHO pic.twitter.com/phHpahKRg8 — CBS Sunday Morning ???? (@CBSSunday) September 16, 2018

She then explained that she turned to writing music while going through an incredibly traumatic time in her personal life. She also admitted that she struggled to keep smiling and acting as though she was okay in front of the cameras.

“I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know?” she said, admitting that writing for her new album Cry Pretty, which she also co-produced, was “therapeutic” for her.

Carrie, who was visibly emotional and wiped away tears during the raw new interview with the CBS morning show, then explained that she found it difficult to be angry about the tragedies because she had so many blessings in her life, but told the host that she eventually became angry while praying.

“I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'” she said of a conversation with God while at home alone with her son Isaiah.

“For the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt,” she said, recalling that she crawled into bed with her son and cried with him while he slept. “And I feel, like, we’re supposed to do that.”

Carrie, who was pregnant at the time, said that she then went to the doctor a few days later believing that she’d miscarried once again, only to be told that everything was okay with her current pregnancy and that the baby was doing well.

“They told me everything was great!” Underwood said of getting the good news that all was okay with her pregnancy.

Adding that she believes God heard her prayer, an emotional Underwood added that things are looking much better for her after the star confirmed that she’s expecting her second child next year.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie confirmed the exciting news in a video posted on her social media accounts in August where she revealed that she and Mike would be becoming parents once again and would also be heading on tour in 2019.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Underwood is yet to officially confirm her due date but is expected to welcome her bundle of joy into the world in 2019.

The latest emotional interview with the country superstar aired mere days after Carrie opened up about another medical emergency she recently suffered while in Europe.

As reported by Inquisitr earlier this week, the pregnant star revealed, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that she had to cancel a slew of appearances and performances in the U.K. last week after falling ill during a promotional trip to Germany.

Carrie confirmed on the late-night show that she had to be hospitalized for three days after falling ill with a “viral thing” that gave her vertigo, leaving her so ill that she was actually unable to stand.