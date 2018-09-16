‘Big Brother’ Contestant Ellis Hillon Booted From Show Over Racist Tweets

The UK iteration of the international hit show Big Brother is already making dramatic headlines, with the most recent buzz circulating on the internet having to do with the early ejection of a player for using racial slurs on social media.

Ellis Hillon, a 20-year-old fast food worker from Glasgow, Scotland, was in the Big Brother house for just one day before getting the boot after old posts she had made to popular online platform Twitter were unearthed by internet sleuths. The BBC reports that the posts were written in 2014 — making Hillon 16-years-old when said posts were made public — and pertained to the subject of the infamous 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center.

As The Mirror details, Hillon also posted another tweet in 2015 referencing another ethnicity in a derogatory manner. Both tweets resurfaced recently and cast her future on Big Brother into immediate jeopardy. A decision was made swiftly, and the official @BBUK twitter account announced that Hillon would be removed from the show immediately in response to the negative publicity.

The initial tweet that instigated the entire affair was posted to Twitter on September 11, 2014, and read: “Oh f**k aye its 9/11!! RIP to everyone who died n f**k they smelly p**i terrorist bast***s!!!”

As a result of our investigation into offensive and unacceptable posts on social media, Ellis Hillon has been removed from the Big Brother House. pic.twitter.com/wOwS6vuYmO — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 15, 2018

While negative sentiment towards those that conducted the ignoble acts on September 11, 2001, may be commonplace and socially acceptable — the verbiage employed in the now-deleted tweet is certainly not, as Hillon faces the repercussions of her earlier actions now. Ellis Hilton’s Twitter account also allegedly posted another questionable tweet on January 24, 2015, according to Metro.

“Real n****s #sbo,” it read, employing another informal and offensive ethnic slur.

EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother's Ellis Hillon's racist tweets exposed after star posted vile messages about 9/11 #BigBrotherhttps://t.co/ndwzohFvdG pic.twitter.com/XWhL32087I — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) September 15, 2018

One individual standing firmly in Ellis Hillon’s corner is her sister, who claims that the entire thing is fabricated and false. Now operating the @HillonEllis Twitter handle, Ellis Hillon’s sibling is vociferously defending her embattled sister, claiming that the offensive posts in question are fake.

“There were no bad tweets!!! People just talk absolute rubbish and make fake things up…. There will be no negativity here and my sister will shine. Good night!!!!”

This is not the first time that a Big Brother contestant has been embroiled in a social media scandal that has resulted in ejection from the game. Famous personality Tila Tequila was given the heave-ho in 2015 from Celebrity Big Brother after a blog post authored by her in defense of Adolf Hitler came to light, according to E! Online.

It is as yet unclear if Big Brother — which enters what many believe is its final season — will replace the ejected house guest.