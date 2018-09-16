‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Preview For Monday, September 17: Ridge Rejoices, Brooke’s Troubled [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler previews for Monda,y September 17 reveals that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will react to Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) kiss ina way that he might not be expecting. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) explores the reasons Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) wants to marry her, while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) rejoices.

Brooke Reacts To Bill’s Unexpected Kiss

During the last few weeks, Brooke and Bill have gradually grown closer. They leaned on each other for support and Bill even asked Brooke to do him a favor. She tried to convince Katie not to file for sole custody of Will (Finnegan George) at his request.

“I’m a married woman and I intend to stay that way.”

Then, Bill took the next step and tried to kiss Brooke. However, Brooke wasn’t having it and rejected his advances. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Brooke tells Bill that she is married and that she has no intention of ruining her marriage.

Katie Questions Thorne’s Proposal

On Friday’s episode of B&B, the Inquisitr reported that Thorne proposed to Katie. He told her that he loved Katie and her son, Will, and wanted to go to court as a united front. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie and Bill’s sole custody battle will begin during the week of September 17. Thorne thinks that by showing the judge that Katie is in a stable relationship, they stand a better chance.

“You don’t have to marry me just because it’s going to look good in family court.”

However, Katie doesn’t want to get married for the sake of Will. The BB preview clip shows that Katie tells him that she is not interested in getting married for those reasons. However, other spoilers indicate that Katie and Thorne show off her engagement ring. It seems as if Thorne managed to convince Katie that he wants her to be his wife because he loves her.

Ridge Rejoices At Bill’s Fall

It is no secret that there is great animosity between Bill and Ridge. The two cannot stand each other, and will do anything to make the other suffer.

“Spencer is out! The toothless dragon has been slayed.”

It seems as if Ridge is rejoicing because he has somehow gotten the better of Bill Spencer. Later this week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will visit the judge. Is this what Ridge is referring to, or does he have another plan up his sleeve? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.