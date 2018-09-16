Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Incredible Body In A Red Bikini At The Beach

Olivia's showing off her insane body in a skimpy red bikini.

Model Olivia Culpo was showing off her insane body in a red bikini in a sultry new snap she shared on her Instagram page on September 15. The star’s toned, long legs and defined abs were on full display in the new photo as Olivia enjoyed a day on the beach in Jamaica.

Sharing the snap of herself posing on the sand, Olivia wowed in her skimpy red two-piece bikini as she smiled for the camera while rocking wet hair in the form of a shoulder-length bob.

But while it appeared that Culpo was enjoying some downtime as she showed off her toned body at the beach, she revealed in the caption that she was actually doing a little work and is currently filming in the tropical location.

Olivia was actually on set at the beach in Negril, Jamaica, where she was filming scenes for the upcoming movie The Swing of Things, in which she plays the part of Laura Jane.

“Last couple days on set for Laura Jane,” Olivia, who won Miss Universe in 2012, wrote in the caption of the bikini snap, adding a clapper board emoji to her post.

Per IMDB, the movie tells the story of a groom-to-be who books both his wedding and his honeymoon at a resort in Jamaica, only to discover the destination is a swinger’s resort.

Fans were clearly pretty impressed with the star’s incredible bikini body, as the comments section of the actress and model’s latest upload had her followers sharing some serious praise.

“Red is YOUR color,” one fan told Olivia, adding two red heart emojis to he comment, as another told Culpo that she was “Body goals” with three emojis with hearts for eyes.

“You’re just straight up gorgeous! Such a great personality too,” said a third follower. “Wishing you big things to come!”

JP Yim / Getty Images

And it seems as though beach days on the set are becoming pretty common for Olivia, as this certainly isn’t the first time the star has hit the sand to work.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, it was just last month that Culpo was enjoying a trip to a tropical location as she revealed that she was on set while sporting a white bikini.

Per People, the star told Ocean Drive last year that she’s very focused on her health and knows how to take care of her body, particularly when she knows she’s going to be sporting a bikini, as she opened up about feeling confident in her own skin.

“I don’t think it means you have to be any particular size. It’s different for every person. I am not super strict, but if I have something coming up and I know I need to be in bikini shape, then I will amp up the diet and the exercise,” Olivia said.

“Naturally, I prefer to eat pretty healthy, but I am not the type of person who will count calories,” Culpo then added.