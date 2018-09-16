‘This Is Us’ New Season 3 Promo Shows Jack And Rebecca’s First Kiss

The new teaser for the NBC drama sheds light on the Pearsons' origin story.

This Is Us has more laughter, tears, and surprises coming up for its third season. A new 40-second promo released by NBC is giving fans a sneak peek at what’s in store for the Pearson family when the time-jumping drama returns later this month, including flashbacks to Jack and Rebecca’s (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) first date—and first kiss!

The new teaser gives a glimpse at the future couple’s early 1970s first date at a carnival, which ends with Bec telling her new beau, “The way you look at me… wow,” before she leans in for a kiss from the Vietnam veteran as they sit in his car on a rainy night.

Other quick clips include a scene with Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) dancing as Kate (Chrissy Metz) watches, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) kissing new girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

A present-day scene shows Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and foster daughter, Deja (Lyric Ross), as she tells him, “You try and pretend like we’re the same,” before he insists he’s not trying to pretend anything.

The promo, which is captioned with viewers’ comments about the long-awaited return of the show, ends with an ecstatic Jack telling his pal Miguel he met “the girl.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

The third season of This Is Us will juggle multiple eras, including Jack’s Vietnam past, Rebecca’s adjustment to life as a widow in the late 1990s, as well as present-day scenes with the family and even a look into the future as an aging Randall and his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) talk about going to see a mystery “her.”

In a preview for People magazine, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed fans will see “Jack and Rebecca in the courtship phases, when they’re bushy tailed and bright eyed,” as well as the Pearson matriarch as a suddenly single mom of three kids headed to college.

“Randall ends up staying closer to home and doesn’t go to Howard. I’m curious to see the repercussions of all of that,” This Is Us star Mandy Moore told People.

In the present day, Kate and Toby’s journey to start a family could hit some more road bumps. Kevin will be there to support his sister Kate, teases Justin Hartley, “because it doesn’t look like Toby is doing very well.”

You can see the new This Is Us promo below.

This Is Us returns for Season 3 with the episode “Ave Maria” on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.