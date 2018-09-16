Kim Kardashian Puts Busty Figure On Display In ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Ensemble

Kim Kardashian revealed she's anxiously awaiting Season 3 of 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Kim Kardashian West put on a very busty display for her 117 million followers in her latest Instagram post. Donning a very Handmaid’s Tale themed ensemble, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she was a fan of the Hulu original series who was – like all other fans – anxiously awaiting the release of Season 3.

Kardashian’s version of a handmaid’s gown flashed a lot more skin than what fans were used to seeing in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Kim’s gown was ruby red at the top and coral pink below the waist. The red top of the gown laced up the middle and featured an extremely low-cut neckline that left little to the imagination in the bust-area. The coral pink floor-length skirt had a high slit in the middle that also put Kim’s toned legs on display.

The 37-year-old TV personality is seated in the photo with her hands placed palm-down on her lap. Her gorgeous brown locks are pulled back into a large bun. Behind Kim is a gorgeous backdrop featuring grassy land and rolling treetop hills.

In just two hours, reality TV star’s Instagram followers had liked the picture over 800,000 times and commented on it over 6,000 times. The comment section of the photo filled with a combination of people praising Kardashian for how incredible she looked and quotes or references that only someone who had watched The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu would understand.

“May the lord open,” one user exclaimed. Other individuals used words such as “beautiful” and “angel” to describe the picture.

One individual even questioned what “the point of the top was,” because of how much of her curvy bust uncovered.

As the reality TV star has grown accustomed to, there were also a fair share of trolls that seized the photo as an opportunity to bash Kim. A few individuals questioned if this was the type of photo Kim wanted her children to see of her when they were older. Others just bluntly told the beauty mogul to “cover up.”

Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale was such a roaring success that Hulu announced the decision to renew for a Season 3 after just a few episodes had aired. Considering both Season 1 and Season 2 premiered in April, many expect Season 3 of the Hulu series to kick off in April of next year.

For now, fans – and Kardashian – will have to continue to wait as The Handmaid’s Tale does not have an official Season 3 release date as of yet.