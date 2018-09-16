Watch Juventus Vs. Sassuolo Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo In Search Of 1st Serie A Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo goes in search yet again of his first Italian Serie A goal as champs Juventus host surprising Sassuolo on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who averaged more than a goal per game over his past nine seasons at Real Madrid, according to Goal.com stats, has now played three full matches from his new club, Juventus, and Ronaldo is still looking for his first Italian Serie A goal — a historic moment that he hopes will happen on Sunday against the surprise team of Serie A so far this season, U.S. Sassuolo Calcio, in a match that will live stream from Turin.

While Juventus, who appear the runaway favorites for their eighth consecutive Scudetto after the $117 million transfer signing, as Business Insider reported, of the 33-year-old Ronaldo, have grabbed the full nine points from their first three games this season.

But Sassuolo, who placed 11th on the Serie A table in 2017/2018, has nearly equalled that start, with just a draw against Cagliari on Matchday Two blemishing their record. As Serie A closes out the fourth week of play with its slate of Sunday matches, Sassuolo sits in third place on the table behind only Juve and Napoli.

But Coach Roberto De Zerbi admits ahead of the match that he has no plans drawn up that could help his side knock the mighty Juve off their lofty perch, according to the Italian sports site Calcio Mercato.

Cristiano Ronaldo will gun once more for his first Juvnetus goal on Sunday. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting seven-years-running champions Juventus against upset-minded underdogs Sassuolo, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, September 16. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 2 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 9 a.m Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 6 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Juventus are the strongest side in Italy and also the strongest in Europe this season, I don’t know how you stop them,” De Zerbi said on Saturday. “What I do know is that in order to get a positive result against Juve, you must hope they are having a bad day. Having said that, it doesn’t mean we are already beaten. We’ll give it our all.”

“We are in a positive moment and we are going to Turin to try to continue with our performance and results,” Sassuolo’s Ghanian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan said hopefully, according to Goal.com “We’ll go there with humility and be compact. We know what our qualities are, we must try to do what the coach asks us.”

Watch a preview of the Juventus vs. Sassuolo match including predictions from the ESPN FC panel on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will finally score, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Juventus vs. Sassuolo Italy Serie A Matchday Four showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the La Vecchia Signora vs. Neroverdi clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Juventus vs. Sassuolo Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Turin Sunday showdown.