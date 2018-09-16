Annaliese Puccini Gives Props To Her Female Friends After Devastating On-Air Break-Up From Kamil Nicalek

Bachelor in Paradise’s Annaliese Puccini was completely blindsided by Kamil Nicalek’s decision to dump her on TV, and the result was utter shock from both fans and cast members. Although it was reported that she and Kamil spent the following day together going on a hike and getting tacos, that’s hardly enough to help her deal with the aftermath of the failed relationship.

It looks like Annaliese won’t have to go at it alone, however, as she gave a shout out on her Instagram to all of her lady friends for being there when she needs them the most. Here is her thoughtful and loving message to her closet buddies.

“I’m so incredibly thankful for these wonderful women and lucky to have them in my life, especially through all the Paradise ups and downs… I’m so grateful for the support system I have to help me feel everything I’m feeling, process my emotions, pull me up so I can heal and move forward!”

Anneliese posted a series of 10 photos, all featuring her with her closest friends. The message continued as follows.

“I’m eternally grateful for all of the strong women in my life who are lifting me up now when I need it! We lift each other up and have each other’s backs!! Women need to support one another!! Love you ladies!!”

Fans reacted very positively to the message, with people letting her know that they’re rooting for her to find her true love.

Others pointed out that “You didn’t deserve what happened to you! [pink emojis]” while others encouraged her to “Stay strong.” Someone else let Annaliese know that “I see nothing but sweetness in you! Sending positive vibes and happiness your way! [heart emoji]”

It sounds like the reason Annaliese was so taken aback by the break-up on TV, was because Kamil had rented them an Airbnb for a week, presumably after the reunion taping. Also, she pointed out that she wanted to break up with him two weeks prior, but that he said he wanted to fight for her.

And while there’s been tons of criticism aimed at Kamil for the brutal break-up, he has defended himself. Right after the show, other cast members’ immediate reactions included wondering why he didn’t just talk to her privately instead. But for whatever reason, Kamil feels that he did what he had to do under the circumstances, according to Life and Style Magazine.

For now, Bachelor Nation is rooting for Annaliese to find a new man that will appreciate her for who she is.