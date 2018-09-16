Kylie Jenner Loves Having A Curvy Backside Like Sister Kim Kardashian, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie Jenner is allegedly loving her post-baby body, and all of the curves that come with it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be thrilled about her big backside, which resembles sister Kim Kardashian’s famous assets.

According to a Sept. 15 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner is embracing her new, curvier body. The makeup mogul gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, back in February, and since then has become more voluptuous than ever, she she doesn’t mind.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner is “embracing” her new body, and that she’s “proud” of her big backside, which has quickly become one of her favorite parts of her body.

“Kylie’s butt is way bigger than it used to be and Kylie is totally embracing it, she loves having a big butt like Kim. She’s very proud of her growing booty, it’s her favorite body part now. Kylie feels sexier, curvier and more feminine than ever before and she feels it is all Stormi’s doing,” an insider dished of Jenner’s new body positive outlook.

“My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I’m finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before,” Kylie Jenner recently told fans in a question and answer session following Stormi’s birth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in addition to falling in love with her new curves, Kylie recently posted a photo to her Instagram account to reveal to her fans that she is having an amazing year.

The Life of Kylie star posted a snapshot of all of her magazine covers from the year, which included three covers for Glamour, and one each for Vogue and LOVE. She also graced the cover of GQ with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and opened up about their relationship inside the pages.

However, the most impressive magazine cover was likely the one for Forbes, where it was revealed that Kylie Jenner was on track to become one of the youngest billionaires of all time thanks largely in part to her Kylie Cosmetics company, and its wildly popular projects such as the lip kits.

“It’s been an epic year,” Jenner captioned the photo.

However, her magazine photos, and near billionaire status aren’t the only things that made Kylie’s year so “epic.” She also welcomed her first child and celebrated her 21st birthday with a huge party attended by all of her friends and family members.