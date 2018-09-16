Cardi B Pokes Fun At Fight With Nicki Minaj, Jokes About ‘Knot’

Nicki Minaj were on opposite sides of a now legendary fight on September 8 at New York Fashion Week, and now they appear to be on opposite sides of how they view the feud itself.

People magazine reports that Cardi B was laughing about the fight. Yet Minaj called the fight mortifying and said that the public fight she had with Cardi B was humiliating. But Cardi B sees the humor. She even posted a picture on Instagram of a little girl dressed exactly like she was the day of the incident, joking “the only thing you’re missing is the knot.”

Cardi B was left with a bump on her forehead, the contusion blossoming as a result of the fisticuffs she allegedly exchanged with Minaj. Videos of the fight were posted online after the fact, making it clear that something definitely went down between the two stars.

It appears that Cardi B was upset at Minaj for saying something about her daughter.

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child,” a source told People. “She was yelling, ‘B**ch you feisty. B**ch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki.”

The source also revealed Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, 35, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

Cardi B has confirmed she threw her shoe. After the fight, she was escorted out of the building by security guards. She was barefoot in the footage and her dress was torn. The large knot on her forehead was already forming. It is not clear how she got that injury, but witnesses say Minaj was not responsible for the bruise.

No one was arrested following the incident, and it does not appear any legal action is going to be taken against either party as a result. Minaj was seen leaving later in the evening, smiling and blowing kisses to the crowd. Unlike Cardi B she appeared unruffled by the incident at the time.

Cardi B elaborated on her Instagram following the fight.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—— off!!” Cardi said. Cardi’s daughter with husband Offset, Kulture Kiari, is just 9-weeks-old.

Minaj denies speaking ill of Cardi’s daughter, saying she would never ever do that. She seems embarrassed by the incident and the fact that it happened in such exclusive company.