Kourtney Kardashian Still Hooking Up With Younes Bendjima, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney Kardashian may still be hooking up with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, despite the fact that the couple split in early August.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been sneaking around and seeing one another on the down low, all while trying to keep the hook ups a secret from Kourt’s famous family.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian knows that she shouldn’t be carrying on with Bendjima, but that she can’t help herself. Younes was allegedly at Kourtney’s house multiple times over the past week, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is worried that her family will find out and get upset.

“Kourtney knows that he is not right for her, but the sex is just too good! He was at her house several times this week, but Kourtney intends on keeping him a secret, because she doesn’t want to hear it from her friends or family,” an insider revealed.

The source goes on to state that no one in Kourtney’s life thinks that she is making the right choice when she is with Younes. The insider dishes that everyone wants her to move on from her relationship with Bendjima, “but she just can’t.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may finally be taking her friends’ advice. On Friday night, the reality star was photographed heading to dinner at Hollywood hot spot, The Nice Guy, with model and Grown-ish actor, Luka Sabbat.

The pair didn’t show off any PDA for the outing, but they did start a ton of speculation about whether or not they are dating. As many fans already know, Luka is a close friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family, and has often been spotted with Kendall Jenner.

Kourtney stepped out for the dinner wearing a white, sparkly mini-dress, which showcased her famous curve and her toned, tanned legs. The mother-of-three also wore a full face of makeup, earrings, and stappy heels for the outing. In addition, she had her dark, shoulder length hair pulled back into a classic ponytail.

Meanwhile, Luka wore a black graphic t-shirt, matching black pants, and a pair of black sneakers for the dinner, which came just weeks after Kourtney and Younes split.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced in early August. However, by Labor Day the pair were spotted together again as they grabbed sushi and parked in a quiet location to talk and eat their dinner. Neither of them have commented on the state of their relationship since the breakup.