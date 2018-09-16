Kourtney Kardashian Throws BFF Steph Shepherd A Birthday Party As Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to throw a party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted a birthday bash for her best friend, Steph Shepherd, on Saturday, and put a personal touch on the party.

According to a Sept. 15 report by the Daily Mail, Steph Shepherd used to be Kim Kardashian’s personal assistant. It was then that Steph struck up a friendship with the family, especially Kourtney Kardashian. However, after Steph revealed to Kim that she no longer wanted to be her assistant, the pair parted ways, which freed up Steph to spend even more time with Kourtney.

Now, Steph and Kourtney are very close friends, and Kardashian wanted to help Shepherd celebrate by throwing her a birthday party. Kourt revealed a few details of the party via her Instagram story, with the highlight of the decorations being silver balloons that read, “HB To My Wifey,” which is the pet name that Kardashian often calls Shepherd.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian didn’t stop there. In honor of Steph’s birthday, she and her friend group gathered on Saturday morning to make sandwiches and prepare sacked lunches for the local homeless, which seems to be a cause that is close to Steph’s heart.

“Today for @stephshep’s birthday we’re making lunches for homeless people in Los Angeles. My hope is that this inspires some of you to go get inspired in your own city,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram story as she showed off dozens of sandwiches being made for the cause.

Meanwhile, Steph Shepherd’s former employer, Kim Kardashian, took to her own social media account to wish her ex-assistant the happiest of birthdays. Kim posted seven photographs of herself with Steph.

In the snapshots the two are hanging with Kourtney, posing for the camera, donning their bikinis on the beach, and hitting the town together. “I love you,” Kim captioned one of the photos of she and Steph together.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s party for Steph came after a night where she was spotted out in Hollywood with model, Luka Sabbat, 20. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourt and Luka were photographed together outside of Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy, and have since sparked dating rumors.

Luka Sabbat is a known friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family, and has been seen with Kendall Jenner multiple times. Fans have even speculated that he and Kendall may be dating. However, it seems that he could have his eyes on Kourtney Kardashian instead.