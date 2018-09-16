‘The Bachelor’s’ Bekah Martinez Shows Off Baby Bump In Cute Beach Snaps

She just announced her pregnancy, and already Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is highlighting her adorable baby bump. The former contestant, who appeared on Arie’s season, didn’t find love during her time on television. But she did afterward, and to prove it, she posted a cute shot on her Instagram with the bump clearly visible, thanks to a cute green bikini. Martinez looks happy, healthy, and radiant as she poses in front of the waves and sun. The bikini hugs her beautiful curves and she emits a sun-kissed glow as she grins for the camera.

E! Online reported that Martinez and boyfriend Grayston Leonard are thrilled to be expecting. Martinez said that having a baby with Leonard, her boyfriend of seven months, is a dream come true.

“It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

Friends and family agree with Martinez’s assessment, with one close source saying that she was really excited to be a mom.

Martinez, 23, has had to fend off marriage rumors ever since she made her surprising pregnancy announcement on Wednesday. She says she has never been sure about labels like marriage, and that she and Leonard have not gotten engaged, nor have they tied the knot. A picture she shared of the two of them posing at a friend’s wedding sparked more rumors that they had eloped, which she denies.

The couple has a bit of time to prepare for parenthood, as Martinez is not due until January. She said her first trimester was pretty rough, but that she is feeling much healthier and better now. She said that hearing the baby’s heartbeat (Martinez has not revealed if the baby is a boy or girl) was the most exciting moment of her pregnancy yet.

“It still feels so surreal but it was this tangible way of knowing I’m going to have a son or daughter and everything is about to change in a good way,” she said.

Martinez joins many other Bachelor and Bachelorette alums who’ve now become parents. Ali Fedotowsky, for example, just had her second baby in May. First Bachelorette Trista and husband Ryan Sutter have three children. Soon, there may be enough children of Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni to fill out an entire season’s worth of show.