WWE News: Jeff Hardy Has Huge Plans For His First-Ever Hell In A Cell Match On Sunday

WWE Hell in a Cell is just hours away. As the Inquisitr reported, WWE recently changed the look of the Hell in a Cell structure, and the pay-per-view features a total of eight matches, including the kickoff show. AJ Styles will once again defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe. Ronda Rousey will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against heel Becky Lynch.

In the main event, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will defend against Braun Strowman in a Hell in a Cell contest, and Mick Foley will act as the special guest referee.

While many fans are looking forward to the title matches, the WWE universe is anxious for Jeff Hardy to square off against Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match. Over the course of his 26-year career, fans have watched Jeff Hardy perform the impossible; he has leapt off of the top of ladders, the WWE Titantron, the top of steel cages, and he has crashed through countless tables. “The Charismatic Enigma” has performed in numerous death defying matches, including several TLC contests, steel cage matches, ladder matches, and a Last Man Standing bout, but he has never competed in a Hell in a Cell match. However, that will change this Sunday when he squares off against Randy Orton inside the cell.

WWE

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Jeff Hardy promised that he would do something that fans would never forget at WWE Hell in a Cell.

“I’ve talked about it a lot because the one thing I’ve never done in WWE is a Hell in a Cell match and now here we are. I’m in a Hell in a Cell with Randy Orton and I can’t wait to see what I can do inside that cage. It’s going to be very memorable and I’ll do something that people won’t forget. It will be a very memorable Jeff Hardy match. Expect the unexpected!”

Jeff Hardy stating that he’s going to do something that people won’t forget is huge, as it’s hard to imagine how he could possibly outdo his past high-flying stunts. The former WWE champion also revealed that he didn’t lobby for the Hell in a Cell match, and that he thought that it was one of those things that would never happen. He expressed his excitement to talkSPORT.

“When I found out I got really excited about it, like a youthful spark from a Jeff Hardy in his twenties. I never asked, but they sure are giving it to me, so we’ll see what happens.”

The WWE universe can see what Jeff Hardy has in store at Hell in the Cell on Sunday, and the action starts at 6 p.m. EST on the WWE Network.