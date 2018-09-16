Where Will Josh Gordon End Up Next? Patriots, Packers Among Most Likely Options

The Browns could be far more likely to trade Gordon than release him, Adam Schefter reports.

Josh Gordon’s rocky tenure with the Cleveland Browns is coming to an end, and the rumors are already flying about where the talented, but troubled wide receiver will end up next.

On Saturday, the Browns announced that they plan to release Josh Gordon on Monday after what beat writer Mary Kay Cabot tweeted was a late arrival for practice. She added that Gordon injured his hamstring at a promotional shoot, and that the team had lost their trust in him.

While the Browns have yet to cut Josh Gordon yet, there already seems to be some tight competition for his services. As Cabot noted in her report for Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are already getting calls about potentially trading Gordon.

“Teams have already begun calling Gordon about possible trades, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport reported that at least five teams have expressed interest. A source also told Schefter that Gordon hurt the hamstring during a promotional shoot, presumably on Friday night.”

While it’s not clear yet which teams are interested in Josh Gordon, oddsmakers believe two Super Bowl contenders are at the top of the list. Within minutes of the team’s announcement that Gordon would be released, OddsShark already had the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers as the top contenders, followed by Tennessee.

Many NFL writers speculated that the Patriots could be the best fit for Josh Gordon given the team’s strict organizational structure and coach Bill Belichick’s tendency to get the most out of players with less-than-stellar track records in the NFL. He could also be a powerful weapon for Tom Brady in what is believed to be one of the least-talented wide receiver corps of his tenure with the team.

Will Josh Gordon sign with a new NFL team this season? Yes -300

No +200 If yes, what team will he sign with? NE +150

GB +200

TEN +250

JAX/DAL/IND/NYG +400

NYJ +500

ARI/SEA +600

CHI/PHI +1000

SF +1200

Any other team +500 Odds via @betmybookie pic.twitter.com/Y5YzrJ3Bvw — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 16, 2018

If the Browns were to release Josh Gordon, he would not be subject to the waiver wire and would be free to sign with whatever team he chooses. But Adam Schefter said he believes the Browns are far more likely to trade Gordon, which could bring a reasonably strong return.

Gordon’s value would evaporate if he had actually failed a drug test, which could lead to a lifetime suspension from the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Reporter Benjamin Allbright reported that there are no indications Gordon failed another test, only that the Browns have finally lost trust in him.

Teams already calling the Browns, who league sources believe are far more likely to trade Josh Gordon than release him. Gordon is a vested vet and is not subject to waivers. So if he is cut, he is a free agent and can sign where he wants, for what he wants. A lot at stake. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

So far, the Cleveland Browns have given no indication if they plan to trade Josh Gordon.