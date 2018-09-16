‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings And Goings: Kate Mansi Wraps Her Run As Abigail Again

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there will again be a revolving door of cast members through Salem, which includes one fan favorite actress who has wrapped her stint on the show.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, actress Kate Mansi has not even started airing again as Abigail Deveraux DiMera, but she’s already wrapped up her stint on Days of Our Lives.

As many fans will remember, Kate Mansi previously held the role before leaving the soap opera in 2016. Actress Marci Miller then stepped into the character, and just as fans were beginning to get used to her version of Abigail, it was announced that she would also be leaving the role.

This put Days of Our Lives in a tough spot as Abigail and her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), are among the most beloved couples on the show. In addition, Abby is in the middle of some big storylines, which include her having a split personality disorder, and believing that she is pregnant with Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) baby.

Enter, Kate Mansi. The actress agreed to reprise her role as Abigail for a few months in order to continue the character’s storylines. Fans will welcome her back in the coming weeks, but it will be a short lived stint for Mansi, who is now confirmed to have wrapped filming on the character for the second time.

In addition, viewers will also see a new Days of Our Lives baby. Fans have watched as Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) blew back into Salem to deliver some shocking news to Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Bonnie claimed that after a drunken one night stand together, she got pregnant with his child, a baby girl whom she named Bonnie after herself. The baby, being played by twins Katie and Natalie Monarch, will be seen in upcoming episodes of the soap opera.

Meanwhile, singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins is officially back as the character of Sheila. Not only will Sheila be helping Bonnie with whatever crazy scheme she will seemingly be up to during her time in Salem, but she will also be interacting with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) in upcoming episodes.

As many fans will remember, Sheila was revealed to be an old childhood friend of Eli’s, who carried a grudge against him when she fell into a life of crime and he became a police officer. He’ll likely be surprised to see her back in Salem after their last meeting.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.