Jessica Simpson Wishes Husband Happy Birthday With Sweet Family Photo

Happy birthday Eric Johnson!

Jessica Simpon’s husband, Eric Johnson, turned 39-years-old today. The singer took to social media to share a very sweet birthday tribute to Eric with her 6.73 million Twitter and 4.3 million Instagram followers about an hour ago.

“Happy Birthday to my very best friend,” Simpson penned at the beginning of her birthday post.

“Daddy to my babies, and Husband of Mine. I love you, forever.”

Simpson’s birthday tribute to Eric featured a throwback picture of her husband sitting on what appeared to be a cushioned outdoor wooden bench. Johnson was sitting sideways with one leg folded up under him. Jessica and Eric’s daughter, Maxwell, and son, Ace, were sitting on the bench in their father’s lap. Maxwell was sitting directly on her father’s lap with her younger brother Ace sitting in her lap.

Johnson had both arms cradled around his children as he leaned over and gently kissed his daughter on the top of her head.

In less than an hour since the time the sweet photo was originally posted on both social media platforms, Simpson’s Twitter followers have reacted to the picture over 200 times. Her Instagram followers have liked the photo over 6,000 times.

A quick scroll through Jessica’s Instagram reveals that, on average, any family photo she shares featuring one or both of her children nets anywhere from 30,000 to 80,000 likes.

On both Instagram and Twitter, Simpsons’ followers were quick to leave a comment wishing Eric a happy birthday as well. Many also took leaving a comment as an opportunity to express how sweet the picture was or how “beautiful” Jessica’s family is.

E! News coins the relationship between Jessica and Eric as an “unexpected love story.” As those who follow the duo know, it was eight years ago when Simpson first met the former NFL player. The couple got engaged later that year, and by October of 2011, news broke that Jessica was pregnant with Eric’s baby.

On May 1, 2012, Eric and Jessica welcomed their daughter, Maxwell Drew, into the world. As Us Weekly reminds us, just six months after welcoming Maxwell into the world and dropping 60 pounds of baby weight thanks to her participation in Weight Watchers, news broke that Simpson was pregnant with Johnson’s second child.

On June 30, 2013, Simpson and Johnson welcomed their bouncing baby boy, Ace Knute, into the world.

Four years and two children after the singer and former NFL player started dating, they finally got married on July 5, 2014, and have been going strong ever since.

Happy birthday, Eric Johnson!