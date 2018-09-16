WWE Rumors: Jason Jordan Might Have To Retire As Injury Is ‘A Lot Worse’ Than Expected, Per ‘PWInsider’

The last time Jason Jordan was in a WWE ring, he appeared to be primed for some significant character development, as many were expecting him to turn heel and feud with Seth Rollins while establishing himself in storyline as the entitled son of Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle. That was more than seven months ago, and with Jordan still sidelined with a neck injury, there’s a possibility that he might have to retire from wrestling at a very young age, as his injury is reportedly “a lot worse” than originally thought.

In a members’ only update provided earlier this week by PWInsider, Mike Johnson said that there doesn’t appear to be a tentative timeline for when Jordan would be able to return to the ring, “if at all.” As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Jordan’s injury seems to be “a lot worse than they thought it was going to be,” due to the sensitive nature of the neck.

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, Jason Jordan last wrestled toward the end of January, when he and Seth Rollins defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Sheamus, aka The Bar, at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As Jordan was already dealing with his injuries at that time, his participation was greatly limited in the match, which had The Bar defeating Rollins and Jordan for the titles. According to WrestlingNews.co, the original plan was for Jordan to turn heel on Rollins after that match, setting up a rivalry that would have culminated with a match at WrestleMania 34 in April.

“He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures,” WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon said in an official WWE press release confirming Jordan’s surgery.

“It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal.”

Although Jason Jordan’s injury was already being reported as worse than originally thought as of July, WrestlingNews.co wrote that there was still a chance the 29-year-old former amateur wrestling star would be returning soon. Specifically, it was suggested that WWE wanted Jordan and Chad Gable to reunite and reform American Alpha, a paring that won tag team titles on both NXT and SmackDown Live. But with those rumored plans apparently falling through, Jordan was switched to a producer role, similar to how Matt Hardy has recently been working backstage while recovering from injury.

If Jason Jordan has no choice but to retire from pro wrestling, he won’t be the only young WWE superstar to do so in recent months. After months of hints that her career might be over, former WWE Divas Champion Paige announced in April that she is retiring as an in-ring competitor, also as a result of a neck injury. Paige, who turned 26 in August, was moved soon after to a non-wrestling role as SmackDown Live general manager.