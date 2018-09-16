‘The Good Place’ Season 3 Premiere Preview & What To Expect In Episode 1

The Good Place Season 3 is just under two weeks of making its debut. Executive produced by Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, Master of None, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Good Place is one of NBC’s most popular television series. As expected, the gang’s all back in Season 3: Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jianyu (Manny Jacinto), and everyone’s favorite android-like AI, Janet (D’Arcy Carden). In addition to the regular group of characters, fans can also look forward to the return of Maya Rudolph’s Gen.

When we last saw our favorite band of afterlife mischiefs, they were given another chance back on Earth for a test. Eleanor, Tahani, Chidi, and Jianyu have no memories of their venture into the afterlife, and the test is to see if they would become good people with their newly extended lives.

VOX recaps the closing moments of the Season 2 finale of The Good Place.

“After Eleanor keeps falling flat on her face despite her better intentions, she decides her efforts aren’t worth it, until a worried Michael steps in and acts as her sympathetic bartender for a night to put her back on course…Eventually, Eleanor finds her way to Chidi after watching his philosophy lectures on YouTube, and takes a spontaneous trip to Australia to ask him to teach her the error of her ways — exactly like she did so many times before in Michael’s ‘Good Place’ simulations.”

Justin Lubin / NBC

In the hour long Season 3 premiere of The Good Place, titled Everything is Bonzer!, Michael is ready for his trip back to Earth to reverse the deaths of his four favorite humans. Per his usual, Ted Danson portrays the character with a childlike charm. We see Michael preparing for his trip back to Earth, and he is thrilled to learn that he will have to take the train because he will have none of his supernatural powers on Earth. Michael is very anxious to either ride in a front facing seat or a sideways seat, and he is looking forward to getting motion sickness.

Justin Lubin / NBC

The Season 3 premiere quickly gets us to the point of Eleanor once again meeting Chidi, and we watch Eleanor ask her afterlife love if he will help her become a good person, even though she’s not one of his students. Fans of The Good Place loved the romantic chemistry between Eleanor and Chidi in the previous season, but in Season 3, it appears that Chidi may have a romantic interest in a different character.

Justin Lubin / NBC

In the The Good Place Season 3 premiere, we also get to see Jianyu and Tahani reunite, and we get to see Jianyu in action as a dancer with his troupe. Michael is determined to get Jianyu and Tahani to Australia, so that they have a better chance of becoming good, but Gen only granted Michael one trip back to Earth. Will Michael obey his orders, or will he rebel against the God-like character in order to influence Jianyu and Tahani? That question is answered during the Season 3 premiere.

Justin Lubin / NBC

Of course, the gang runs into some problems while on Earth. It turns out that the more they interfere, the more the planet’s timeline is disrupted. You can find out how much the timeline gets disordered on Thursday, September 27, at 8 p.m. EST, during the premiere of The Good Place Season 3.