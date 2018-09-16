‘Big Brother 20:’ Tyler Crispen Falls As America’s Favorite Houseguest In Poll

The lifeguard had been number one in viewers' eyes since July 20.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

America tends to fall in love with a particular houseguest during each season of Big Brother. For Season 20, one of the leading favorites was Tyler Crispen, the lifeguard from Hilton Head, South Carolina. Tyler was an early favorite in the series as he won necessary competitions and had a lovable personality. He appeared to be running the show for well over a month and America was behind him. That was until last Thursday’s live double eviction ceremony.

Big Brother Network runs a daily houseguest ranking in which fans vote on their current favorite player. Since July 20, Tyler has been number one every single day. Everything changed after Thursday’s episode when he suddenly dropped to second place, and then third place the next day. Tyler’s alliance member Kaycee Clark rose to number one and Brett Robinson sneaked into second place after being evicted.

Sam Bledsoe also had a good run as America’s favorite houseguest from June 27 through July 19 but wasn’t as loved as Tyler was in terms of week duration. The reason for Tyler’s drop could be his backdoor blindside of Brett on Thursday, which didn’t sit too well with fans of the show.

JC Mounduix is the least liked of the remaining houseguests falling at number seven in the ranks. The Miami dancer hasn’t ever ranked well with voters, with his highest ranking all season at number four, which lasted for just one day. JC has seen plenty of scandal during his time in the house, so his rankings really come as no surprise.

As far as Tyler’s showmance partner, Angela Rummans, the fitness model has been ranked at number four since the end of August. Angela hasn’t been the most liked by America and has been dubbed a “mean girl” for her nasty goodbye messages to evicted houseguests.

Thanks for watching and tweeting! ❤️ Tune in this Sunday at 8/7c for the next episode of #BB20. pic.twitter.com/wouf9pctbL — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 7, 2018

Big Brother conducts its own ranking of houseguests by viewers at the end of the season when they open their voting for “America’s Favorite Player.” The winner receives $25,000 and can be absolutely anyone from the entire season. For now, many fans on Twitter are proclaiming they will vote for Haleigh Broucher from “The Hive” alliance, but it could very well fall to Tyler over the next two weeks.

Big Brother has changed its schedule timing for this week with two evictions set to play out. Catch the CBS show when it hits the air Sunday and Wednesday for the first eviction at 8 p.m. EST, and Thursday for the second eviction at 9 p.m. EST.