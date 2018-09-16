Sofia Richie Flaunts Her Insane Abs, New Blonde Hair In Hollywood

Sofia Richie is was spotted out and about in Hollywood this weekend looking a bit different. The model, 20, was photographed with a brand new hair color, but the same old toned abs.

According to a Sept. 15 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was seen in Hollywood on Friday showing off her new blonde locks. Scott Disick’s girlfriend wore her noticeably lighter hair down and straight, which is a change from her usual tight, slicked back bun hairstyle.

In addition, Richie also rocked a casual look, which consisted of a plain white t-shirt. Sofia had the shirt tied up to flaunt her incredibly toned abs and flat stomach. She paired the shirt with some ripped up, light colored jeans that hugged her curves. She completed the look by wearing white sneakers, a ring on her finger, and a watch. She also had a white shopping bag slung over one of her shoulders, and a colorful purse, which she’s been spotted toting multiple times over the past month, over the other shoulder.

Sofia also appeared to be going makeup free during her outing, and carried her phone in the back pocket of her jeans, and her designer wallet in her hand as she strolled through a parking lot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has allegedly recently won over the Karashian family. The model, who dates Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is said to have made a good impression on the family, who believe that she has been a great influence on Scott during their relationship.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” an insider told People Magazine of Disick and Richie’s relationship.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly glad to have Sofia Richie around to help Scott Disick with their children when they are in his care. Kourt’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, reportedly like Sofia, and often give their mother “good reports” on the time they spend with her.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the insider added.