Meghan Trainor Wants Nothing More Than To Marry Fiance Daryl Sabrara Right In Her Backyard

Meghan Trainor would also prefer to get married in the winter.

Once upon a time, Meghan Trainor was All About That Bass, but these days she’s all about that no-hassle, backyard wedding. The 24-year-old singer is gearing up to say “I do” to her fiancé, actor Daryl Sabara, 26, and after celebrating their two-year anniversary in July, the couple is looking to celebrate their union come this winter.

“I’m thinking winter because I am a sweaty beast. I don’t want to sweat!” Trainor recently told People.

The No Excuses singer has been immersed in all the wedding planning and is not looking for any reason to feel stressed out about fine-tuning the details of her upcoming nuptials, which is why she is perfectly happy with her special day taking place right in her backyard.

“That’s the whole battle. I’m like, ‘We could use a picnic table and that’s it!” Trainor said.

While the Just Got Paid singer is busy making all the wedding decisions, Sabara, best known for his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movie franchise, knows it’s better for him to just stay out of the way, but did share how excited he is for the day the couple officially becomes husband and wife.

“I’m so excited. Dreaming about it every night. It’s her special day, I’m just happy to be a part of it. Just excited that she said ‘Yes’ to the engagement,” he told the media outlet.

The couple’s relationship began in July 2016 and after over a year of dating, they got engaged in December 2017.

While Sabara may not be doing any of the heavy-lifting at the moment, Trainor revealed that when it comes to someone making sure she keeps a positive attitude between juggling her professional career and her personal life, her man has proved to be the perfect person for the job.

“Affirmation. I’m learning it. I’m not good at it, but I’m learning it,” she admitted.

“My fiancé will catch me and say ‘Hey, that’s really negative!’ And I’m like, ‘You’re right, I’ll switch it around.’ He makes me better, man!” she added.

Speaking of her professional career, the Like I’m Gonna Lose You singer has also been hard at work on her next studio album. Fans were expecting Trainor’s new album to be released in August, but were disappointed to learn that they would have to wait until 2019 as Trainor decided to delay her album’s release to make some adjustments.

“I felt like I could do better so I went back in. I was so inspired by all the new music I was hearing, and it’s tough when you’re writing an album. I wrote these songs almost a year ago now. I have a new sound. I wrote this great pop album and I’m like okay, but I want more.”

Noting that she is aware that some of her are not too happy about having to wait a bit longer, the “Me Too” singer made her fans a big promise.

“I’ve never done that in my whole life and I promise it won’t happen again. It’s going to be so worth it,” she declared.