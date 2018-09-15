Wanda Barzee’s Family Won’t Take Her In Following Release

'No family can take her in or would take her in.'

In 2002, Elizabeth Smart was just 14-years-old when she was abducted at knifepoint by Wanda Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, from her bedroom in Salt Lake City. Smart was missing for nine months before she was discovered walking through a suburb in Salt Lake City with Barzee and her husband.

During her captivity, Smart was forced to participate in a wedding ceremony to join Brian and Wanda in a “polygamous marriage.” Smart was raped almost daily and treated like an animal.

Wanda – who was once an accomplished musician – is scheduled for release from prison next week, as the Inquisitr has previously reported. In a separate piece, also by the Inquisitr, Elizabeth has already spoken out about the release of her kidnapper.

“I do think she is a threat. She is a woman who had six children and not only did she kidnap a young girl and sit next to her while she was being raped but encouraged her husband to continue to rape her.”

Smart admitted to being both shocked and surprised that Wanda was being released from prison.

With just a few days until Barzee’s release from prison, even members of her family have come forward to reveal that they are just as disturbed as Elizabeth is by this news.

Barzee’s niece, Tina Mace, admits to still being horrified by the details of the crime her aunt committed, ABC Action News reports.

“It just makes you ill. How could anyone do that?”

Mace also opened up about her aunt’s housing arrangement after her release noting that, to the best of her knowledge, “no family can take her in or would take her in.”

Federal agents have confirmed a housing placement for Wanda during her five-year supervised release. While Eric Anderson, the deputy chief U.S. Probation Officer for Utah, declined to confirm whether Wanda would be living in a facility or a private residence, he confirmed that she “will not be homeless.”

Wanda was sentenced to 15 years following a plea deal after she testified against her husband at the time. According to Smart, Wanda would sit nearby and encourage her husband to force himself on the young girl.

Smart recently gave a statement as she reflected on her captivity. According to ABC Action News, Elizabeth admitted to believing Wanda was manipulated by her husband and treated as a “slave” or “handmaid.” She, however, did not believe that cleared Wanda’s name as she, “in her own right, abused me as much as he did.”

Mitchell is currently serving a life sentence for his crimes.