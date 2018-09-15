Halle Berry Posts Tribute To Prince On Instagram

'Purple music can't be judged, it happens naturally.'

A few hours ago, Halle Berry shared what is presumed to be a tribute to Prince with her 3.5 million Instagram followers. Berry captioned a zoomed in photo of purple flowers with a quote from Prince, “Purple music can’t be judged, it happens naturally.”

Many of her followers quickly picked up – in the comment section – on the photo being a tribute to Prince’s song Purple Rain. The comment section of the photo filled with purple hearts, tributes to Prince, and complements on the quality of the photo itself. Berry also received a few praises for taking the time to tribute Prince.

One individual agreed Prince was the very first thing that came to mind when they looked at the photograph of the purple flowers. A second chimed in about how stunning the photo was, saying,

“This is stunning, beautiful. I’m making this the wallpaper on my phone.”

There were several individuals who thanked Halle for taking the time to post a tribute to a “true music legend.” One even went as far as saying the tribute made them respect Berry that much more, commenting,

“You just rose to another level for me. Prince was a true artist and he was our homegrown fav.”

In just three hours, Halle’s tribute to Prince has accumulated 11,000 reactions and just shy of 200 comments. Known for his flamboyant stage performances and extravagant fashion sense, Prince knocked the world off their feet when he passed away on April 21, 2016 of an accidental overdose.

Remember that time when Prince presented Halle Berry with a 2011 NAACP Image award … ????????????#TheBeautifulOnes #Prince4Ever pic.twitter.com/BjGSR0GMGB — Ina3121 (@Ina3121) March 5, 2017

As those who have followed Halle’s career know, the actress was awarded Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the film titled Frankie & Alice during the 42nd NAACP Image Awards. When she received the award, Berry pointed out that it wasn’t just winning an Image Award that had her head spinning, it was being presented the award by none other than Prince himself.

“I’ve only loved him my whole life,” the star-struck actress admitted as she clutched the award in her hand before adding, “so, thank you Prince for honoring me tonight.”

During her acceptance speech, Halle also thanked NAACP for “putting the wind beneath her wings” and making it possible for a “little black girl” to grow up to have the Hollywood career she has today. She reflected for a few moments on how when she was a child there wasn’t really a place in Hollywood for individuals of color – especially not women.

While it is unclear whether or not Berry took the photo she used to pay tribute to Prince on her Instagram herself, many of the individuals in the comment section assumed she did and praised her for taking such a fantastic photo.