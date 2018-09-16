Kendall Jenner Goes Fashionably Incognito In London After Nude Photo Leak

After the nude photo leak debacle and she 'frees the nipple,' Kendall Jenner takes a break from the spotlight to relax and take in some culture.

It looks like Kendall Jenner might be laying low and going incognito after nude photos of the supermodel were stolen and shared online Tuesday without her permission.

For those that are unaware, some Twitter users used the chance to target, body-shame, and otherwise make unkind comments about Kendall Jenner when the nude photos of her were leaked. The pics caused quite a reaction, with some commenting that the 22-year-old fashion model looked all right, while others commented that she looked underweight. The nude photos, per USA Today, came from a Russell James photoshoot that were supposed to be published in an as-yet-to-be-released book entitled, Angels.

According to The Sun, Kendall Jenner was spotted taking a break from the drama, while enjoying a relaxing day and blending in with tourists who were enjoying the art exhibits at the the Tate Modern on London’s Southbank. For the excursion, the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner ditched the usual haute couture she’s been wearing lately for a more casual and subdued look.

Kendall, who has been making waves sporting sheer dresses such as the one she wore to Cannes and the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration chose, instead, to wear a more restrained ensemble. The leggy Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore light-colored blue jeans paired with a printed high-neck blouse while she strolled through the crowd and snapped photos of the art.

The makeup mogul can additionally be seen at the venue with her long, dark locks pulled back in a bun, going from one exhibit to the next. The lovely Kendall still looked fashionable, even though she was dressed down. The scene was a far cry from her usual strut on the catwalk, and she perused a guide while she strolled through the crowd virtually unnoticed.

Just seen this in my feed. She blends in well because she is no different to all the other tourists. https://t.co/nhw2DCGBBH — JFS (@Chickenbutty08) September 15, 2018

However, some keen-eyed Londoners spotted Kendall Jenner, and one remarked, “Kendall was walking through the first floor of the gallery with a friend and one security guy, but no one seemed to notice her.” The observer said that they thought that Kendall may have dropped by the gallery after attending an event at London Fashion Week.

This week isn’t the only time that Kendall Jenner took in the international modern and contemporary art at the Tate Modern, and she visited with a more stylish approach back in July, 2015. During that trip, the reality TV star seemed more catwalk-ready while she absorbed some fine art. For that trip, Kendall Jenner showed off her long stems while wearing a black and white monochrome mini-dress paired with black boots and a black bag.

Kendall Jenner takes in some culture at the Tate Modern http://t.co/JN3WxLQItG pic.twitter.com/QhTLfga9gS — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 2, 2015

The chic model went there to see the Andy Warhol exhibit, among others.

So I totally missed Kendall Jenner at Tate Modern yesterday ???? pic.twitter.com/l5ARsJ5ZWM — Ellie Mae (@LittleEllieMae) July 2, 2015

Kendall Jenner’s lithe frame may not be loved by everyone on the internet, but it serves the nearly five-foot, 11-inch model quite well, as evidenced by the attention and accolades she received for her confectionery look at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival and for the plunging sheer gown where she famously “frees the nipple” as Longchamp’s new face, according to Harper’s Bazaar.