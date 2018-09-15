Korn Performs Anniversary Show For Their Album ‘Follow The Leade

Their mainstream breakthrough was released in August 1998 and just turned 20 years old. Here’s what they performed to celebrate it.

Prior to August 1998, Korn were not considered likely candidates to become heavy hitters within the world of mainstream music. This, however, became a story that would change the face of metal and mainstream music until present day.

After the release of their album Follow The Leader, the single “Got The Life” was a huge staple of MTV’s Total Request Live (TRL). They achieved the rank of number three among the most popular music videos in mainstream music during that year. However, it was their song “Freak On A Leash” to catapult Korn into the front-and-center of the mainstream status quo. They defied all odds and surpassed bands like The Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, and Britney Spears, taking the number one spot regularly on TRL.

After the release of Follow The Leader, bands like Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, and Papa Roach began flooding mainstream radio stations and music channels, making considerable room for more aggressive acts to make their impact on mainstream audiences. Bands like System of A Down reaped the benefits as well.

Today Louder Sound is reporting that Korn just performed the first of three concerts in celebration of Korn’s Follow The Leader. Korn recently stated that they would not be performing Follow The Leader in its entirety, due to the albums featured guest-heavy track list. Collaborations with Ice Cube, Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, and Tre Hardson of Pharcyde were omitted from the setlist. As those artists were unavailable to perform their guest appearances live, Korn made the decision to refrain from using replacements.

Also notably absent Korn’s setlist was the song “Seed,” which did not feature any special guest appearances, originally.

The band opened with the Follow The Leader first-track “It’s On.” They went into their mega-hits “Got The Life,” “Freak On A Leash,” and stayed on Follow The Leader for the following four songs before deviating and jumping into their definitive 1994 debut track, “Blind.”

“Blind” followed the band’s first-ever live performance of “Justin” in its entirety.

They performed hits like “Clown,” “Somebody Someone,” “Falling Away From Me,” “Coming Undone,” “Y’all Want A Single,” “4U,” “Make Me Bad,” “Here To Stay,” and then closed the evening by going back into Follow The Leader with the album’s final track “My Gift To You.”

Korn went on to release another nine albums to follow their 1998 mainstream debut, they have often performed many songs from Follow The Leader, but this marks the first time the band has performed a set so heavily featuring songs from that album since its release.