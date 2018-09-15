Aubrey O’Day Shows Off In Black Lingerie

Reality TV star and singer Aubrey O’Day hasn’t quit her job as a brand model on Instagram, despite being busy with her TV shows and touring with her recently reunited band, Danity Kane or DK3.

Earlier this week, O’Day represented the Pretty Little Thing brand. The DJT singer put on a stunning set of black lingerie that featured a lacy black bra and black bikini style panties with “Pretty Little Thing” on the white waistband. Around her waist, she wrote a black belt, and she accessorized the look with gold necklaces, a bracelet, and rose-tinted sunglasses. Atop her head, O’Day perched a police-style hat, and on her feet, the singer wore thigh high black boots. The singer is also blowing a bubble that matches both her shades and the cacti and hedge in the background. Overall the effect is quite futuristic looking.

She captioned the artistic image, “create the depth yourself and bring others to it. fit, @prettylittlething.”

A couple of days later, the Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars star also posted another image of herself wearing a sexy black lingerie set. This time, she represented the Fashion Nova brand with strappy high waisted bottoms and a lacy cleavage-baring bra. The panties also had garter straps, and she attached those to black, thigh high stockings.

She complimented the Fashion Nova set with a bold eye that included daring purple eyeshade, and she finished off the bold look with a dark shade of lipstick. The singer’s hair fell in waves past her shoulders.

O’Day wrote, “she must want to thank me for leaving her with your best version. fit, @fashionnova.”

Inquisitr recently reported that O’Day and her Dumblonde bandmate, Shannon Bex, recently reunited with Dawn Richard for a Danity Kane reunion. The group initially formed during the MTV reality show Making The Band.

The trio will soon embark on their new “The Universe Is Undefeated” tour. Because they’ve all released so much music during their time apart, fans can expect to hear Richard’s solo career material as well as Bex and O’Day’s hits from their Dumblonde duo. Plus, they will play plenty of stuff from Danity Kane.

Dumblonde released new music on July 4, and they’re expected to release a new album from the group soon. So far, there is no word on a possible new record for the DK3 group, but it appears as if they have the fans who would enjoy some new tracks.