Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Out With Model Luka Sabbat Following Younes Bendjima Split

Does Kourtney Kardashian have a new man? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was spotted heading to dinner with model Luka Sabbat, 20, on Friday night.

According to a September 15 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were photographed outside celebrity hot spot, The Nice Guy, in L.A. on Friday.

Kardashian stunned wearing a white sequined mini-dress that showed off her curves as well as her toned, tanned legs. Kourtney also donned stud earrings and strappy heels for the outing. She finished off her look by pulling her long, dark hair back into a classic ponytail. Meanwhile, Luka wore black pants, a graphic t-shirt, and black sneakers for the dinner date.

Luka Sabbat, who also stars on the television series, Grown-ish, is known for being close friends with Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Luka has become a staple on Kendall’s social media stories, as the two seemingly hang out quite a bit.

Kourtney’s dinner outing comes just weeks after her split with boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, was announced. The pair called it quits in early August, but were spotted out together earlier this month, igniting rumors that they may be rekindling their romance. They have not been seen together since.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has become quite the social butterfly since splitting with Scott Disick back in 2016. The mother-of-three has been spotted having fun with her family and friends, and the men she’s dated, since the breakup. Now that she and Younes Bendjima have split, it seems she’s continuing the trend.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian has been partying non-stop since her split from Bendjima, and that she is more focused on having a good time than she is about her family.

“Instead of focusing on her family like she should be, Kourtney is just partying non-stop,” an insider revealed, adding that Kardashian’s famous family, such as her sisters, Kim and Khloe, were unhappy about her recent reunion with Younes following their break up.

“Younes did her dirty on so many occasions and she knows it. The fact that she still continues to hang out with him infuriates her sisters. She is torn between love and what she knows is right. She is not thinking with a clear head right now,” the source stated after Kourtney was photographed getting dinner with Younes earlier this month.

Kourtney Kardashian has not commented on the rumors that she’s not dating Luka Sabbat, but fans will be keeping an eye out for more sightings of the couple.