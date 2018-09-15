Scott Disick Teasing Sofia Richie About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Alleged Wedding, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick has allegedly been teasing his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, about her former relationship with singer Justin Bieber, who was rumored to have gotten married to Hailey Baldwin this week.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick has been making comments to Sofia Richie about how she should have stayed with Justin Bieber, and then maybe she would be getting a chunk of the singer’s fortune.

“Scott’s been teasing Sofia, saying it could have been you that married Justin when she had the chance and that she might be the one worth all his money. He thinks it is hilarious that they may have gotten married so quickly after becoming engaged. Scott knows how unpredictable Justin is and he can’t help but think that Justin probably didn’t bother with a prenup in his rush to get to the altar. Money is always on Scott’s mind so he’s been making jokes about how Hailey secured the bag and laughing at Justin,” an insider revealed of Disick’s thoughts on Bieber’s alleged marriage.

The source goes on to add that Scott Disick is not a fan of Justin Bieber. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly hates the fact that the singer dated both his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, so he’s always taking shots at the star whenever he gets the opportunity.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Disick and Richie’s relationship could also be heading to the altar. Last month sources stated that Sofia was hoping that Scott would get down on one knee and propose to her while they were on vacation in Mexico to celebrate the model’s 20th birthday.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that she and Scott are serious,” the insider previously revealed.

However, it seems that the two did not get engaged, and if they did, they aren’t sharing the news with anyone. The pair has been dating for about a year, and although they have had some ups and downs in their relationship, things seem to be going well for them.

Recently, Sofia opened up about her romance with Scott and revealed that the two are “very happy” together.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick, and possibly Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!