Jack Nicholson’s Grandson, Duke, Makes Acting Debut In Jordan Peele’s New Thriller

John Joseph Nicholson – better known as Jack – is a big name with a massive Hollywood career under his belt. In addition to being an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director, Nicholson is recognized for being one of two actors to receive an Oscar nomination in every decade from the 1960s to the early 2000s, IMDB reports. This 81-year-old actor has taken on a wide variety of both starring and supporting roles in several films from many different genres.

While there is no denying Jack Nicholson has left massive footsteps to fill, his grandson, Duke, is ready to take on the challenge of following in them. According to Variety, Duke is kicking off his major film acting debut with a role in Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller film, Us. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jordan’s film has a star-studded cast list including Anna Diop, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker.

The 19-year-old actor previously played the role of Holden Caulfield during the 2016 film The Dandy Warhols: Catcher in the Rye. Born under the name Duke Norfleet, the young budding actor is the son of actress Jennifer Nicholson. Jennifer is the oldest child from Jack’s marriage with his wife, Sandra Knight. Sandra, like Jack, is also an actress. Sandra and Jack were married from 1962 to 1968.

Between the Hollywood careers of his grandfather, grandmother, and mother, all eyes are on Duke to do great things.

As People reports, details regarding the plot of Us have not been made public. The only thing anyone really knows about the film is it has been coined as a “social horror-thriller.” Following behind Peele’s previously successful 2017 hit, Get Out, great things are expected of this thriller and its all-star cast.

Jordan has been nominated for three different Oscars. He took home Best Original Screenplay for his hit thriller, Get Out. He even made history as the very first African-American to win this award.

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible,” Peele said during his award acceptance speech.

“I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it and people would see it.”

Peele’s latest thriller Us and Duke’s big debut is scheduled for release in March of next year.