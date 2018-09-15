Meghan Markle’s BFF, Jess Mulroney, Poses Poolside With Husband Ben

Jessica Mulroney is having some fun in the sun with her husband, Ben. The Canadian fashion stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle shared a photo to Instagram celebrating her first work-free weekend in weeks.

For her weekend shot, Mulroney, who is one of the biggest style influencers in Canada, posed poolside wearing a neon bathing suit and white cover-up alongside her husband, Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney. The mom of three wore her hair in a loose bun and is accessorized with huge, wire-rimmed sunglasses, tagging the pic “Dean Davidson” in reference to the jewelry she is wearing with her chic swimsuit.

A glistening pool and fenced in yard—a familiar sight to Mulroney’s Instagram followers— can be seen in the background, but no kids are in sight, which is quite a feat for a couple raising identical 8-year-old twin boys and a 5-year-old daughter.

Mulroney and her husband have had a busy couple of weeks, so they appear to be enjoying the downtime. The style superstar captioned the pic by offering “cheers” to the first weekend off that she and her husband have had in several weeks, citing the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Toronto Fashion Week, which has kept them both busy. Mulroney also described her handsome husband as “the most wonderful and supportive” spouse in the world.

You can see Jessica Mulroney’s poolside pic below.

Mulroney previously dished to Beyond Fashion magazine about the TIFF and what a “crazy” week it is for her and her famous husband.

“There are so many ties we have to this festival, and the entertainment industry. I find it’s just too crazy for me…Of course, the movies are incredible. But all the galas…it’s just a little crazy during that time.”

Mulroney also set the record straight on her not–always life.

“Most people believe that I’m out all the time, all dressed up. But in reality, 90% of my existence is spent at home, in my pajamas. Well, maybe 60%. I’ve been an extremely casual person, going to bed at 8 p.m. and waking up at 6 a.m. I do not go out a lot.”

Jessica Mulroney’s new pic comes just two weeks after she spent a weekend lounging at that same pool with pal Meghan Markle. Late last month, the Duchess of Sussex flew to Toronto to spend time with her bestie and personal stylist, who is also the mom of her two of her wedding pageboys and a bridesmaid. According to Hello, the newlywed wife of Prince Harry even stayed at the Mulroney home, where hosts Jessica and Ben gave her the former Suits star the royal treatment.