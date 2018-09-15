Khloe Kardashian Putting Pressure On Tristan Thompson To Get Traded To L.A. Team, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly trying to convince her boyfriend Tristan Thompson to get traded from his current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and find a place in L.A. with either the Lakers or the Clippers.

According to a Sept. 14 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian would love to have her man on the west coast with her, where she resides in L.A. with her famous family.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan Thompson may not need too much convincing and that he could be looking to get traded away from the Cavs now that LeBron James has jumped ship and headed to the Lakers.

“Tristan is not excited about starting another season in Cleveland now that the best player in the league, LeBron James, is no longer his teammate. Khloe has put pressure on Tristan to move to a team in Los Angeles, with the Lakers or Clippers. He feels stressed because he wants to make Khloe happy. He’s trying to do what he can to make a move that will keep them both happy,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson still has two years on his contract with Cleveland but may be looking to get traded before the end of the contract in order to be closer to Khloe Kardashian and their baby girl, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Thompson is said to be doing a lot of things with Kardashian in mind. Sources recently revealed that the NBA star has been busy trying to convince his girlfriend that he is trustworthy following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of him with multiple women leaked online just days before the reality TV star gave birth to their daughter.

Khloe eventually decided to stand by her man and stayed with Tristan in Cleveland through the duration of the NBA season. They then moved back to L.A. and have been spending a lot of time together ever since.

“Tristan is working overtime to prove his integrity to Khloe. Tristan checks in with Khloe all day, everyday and he even shares his location with her on his cell phone so she always knows where he is at,” one insider dished.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!