‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Billy’s Life Implodes!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows Billy’s gambling causes his life to spiral out of control, and he faces the prospect of losing absolutely everything as he joneses for the thrill of the chase. Plus, Kyle pours gasoline on the fire of his uncle’s life to accelerate Billy’s implosion.

Gambling addict, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) love the thrill of living life on the edge and taking chances. Knowing that he has an issue with being able to stop once he starts betting, Billy went ahead and began placing bets anyway. Summer (Hunter King) drew him back into the addiction while she tried to seduce him. Although Billy managed to resist Summer, he found himself unable to resist the high he gets from his habit.

At first, Billy hid everything from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), but he finally confessed his gambling to her and promised her that he is a “new Billy” who knows when to put a stop to the risky behavior before things go too far. Reluctantly, Phyllis gave her boyfriend support, and she even went to Las Vegas with him and caved when he begged to stay an extra day.

Now, Kyle (Michael Mealor) is working to bring Billy down at Jabot, and although Ashley (Eileen Davidson) asked him not to, Kyle used Billy’s addiction against him and worked hard to set him up. Kyle not only got Sinead to invite Billy to some high stakes poker games, but he also enticed him to bet with an email from a high limit online group.

Always expect the unexpected on #YR! Next week the mystery of Jack's father grows while relationships blossom in Genoa City. pic.twitter.com/hBi7Q1vldW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2018

Once Billy falls for it, Kyle takes his findings that show Billy used Jabot money to fund his habits to Ashley, and they both consider how to handle the situation moving forward. Unfortunately for Ashley, she doesn’t realize what a heavy hand Kyle had in helping get her brother to fall off the wagon in the first place, but if the truth comes out, she may end up furious at her nephew over his behind the scenes machinations.

In tears, Phyllis confronts Billy and tells him that his risky gambling behavior is starting to feel dangerous. Instead of listening to Phyllis, it looks like Billy blows up at her. In fact, instead of trying to dial it back, Billy tells Phyllis that if she doesn’t like his current risk-taking behavior, then she can go ahead and leave.

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday from Inquisitr to find out what’s coming up on the next episode.