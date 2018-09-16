‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 17: Bill Is Livid, Hope Feels Betrayed & Custody Fight

Hope feels betrayed by Sally who's jumped ship.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 17 reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will make their engagement news public, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will quarrel over Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a visit to a judge.

Monday, September 17

After Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) moved in for a kiss and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pushed him away, she will demand some answers for his sudden advances, according to Highlight Hollywood.

Thorne and Katie will tell their friends and family that they are officially engaged. Katie will show off her engagement ring to Pam (Alley Mills), Charlie (Dick Christie), Quinn (Rena Sofer), Eric (John McCook), and Brooke at Forrester Creations.

Tuesday, September 18

It remains to be seen whether Steffy and Sally will ever be BFFs, but according to She Knows Soaps, they will connect with Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) on a personal level. He will also be hired to model for the Intimates line.

Word of Katie and Thorne’s engagement will reach Bill’s ears, and he will be furious! Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will vow to fight even harder for his son. It is no secret that Bill is not a fan of Thorne “Forrester Lite” and his influence in Will’s (Finnegan George) life.

Wednesday, September 19

Sally is now part of the Intimates crew since her designs won Steffy’s favor. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will feel betrayed that Sally is now working for Steffy’s line.

“Hope and Steffy’s difference of opinion regarding Sally quickly turns into a full-blown argument about loyalty and life lessons.” “Sally is unfazed about Hope’s anger over her decision to work with Steffy on the Intimates line, as she had only been giving her intern work and didn’t care about helping her progress in the company.”

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) turns on the heat after Xander tells her why Steffy and Sally hired him to be an Intimates model.

Thursday, September 20

Following a huge blow-up between Ridge and Bill, each man takes steps to secure the outcome of the custody battle, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) discuss their little brother’s fate. Each of them has history with their father and they debate if he deserves to win the custody dispute.

Friday, September 21

Could Thorne have another angle to win custody of Will?

“As Justin and Bill plan their legal strategy, Thorne reveals a new strategy of his own to Katie.”

Ridge will also prove that Bill is not the only man who will go to any lengths to get what he wants, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Could Ridge be in cahoots with the judge?

“While Brooke worries about secretly meeting with Bill, Ridge holds his own secret meeting… with Judge McMullen.”

Joe Lando, Byron Sully from Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, debuts as Judge Craig McMullen.

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful during the week of September 17 to discover the new twists and surprises in store. Then check back with Inquisitr for your latest spoilers, updates and casting news.